Delhi govt will not be run from jail: Lt Guv

The government will not be run from jail, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena said on Wednesday in the backdrop of statements by AAP leaders that Arvind Kejriwal will continue as chief minister even if he is behind bars.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. Photograph: ANI Photo

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case and subsequently remanded to the agency's custody till March 28 by a court here.

Speaking at the Times Now Summit, Saxena said, "I can assure the people of Delhi that the government will not be run from jail."