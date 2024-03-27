News
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi govt will not be run from jail: Lt Guv

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 27, 2024 15:12 IST
The government will not be run from jail, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena said on Wednesday in the backdrop of statements by AAP leaders that Arvind Kejriwal will continue as chief minister even if he is behind bars.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. Photograph: ANI Photo

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case and subsequently remanded to the agency's custody till March 28 by a court here.

Speaking at the Times Now Summit, Saxena said, "I can assure the people of Delhi that the government will not be run from jail."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
