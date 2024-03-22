News
Even if I'm inside jail...: Kejriwal's first reaction after arrest

Even if I'm inside jail...: Kejriwal's first reaction after arrest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 22, 2024 17:12 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his life is dedicated to the nation whether he is inside jail or outside jail.

IMAGE: Arvind Kejriwal speaks to a new channels while he was being produced in the court. Photograph: @AamAadmiParty /X

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday produced Kejriwal in the Rouse Avenue court here and sought his 10-day custody in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

"My life is dedicated to the service of the nation whether I am inside or outside (jail)," Kejriwal told TV9 Network while he was being produced in the court.

 

This was Kejriwal's first reaction after being arrested by the ED on Thursday night.

The Aam Aadmi Party has called his arrest a "political conspiracy" to stop him from campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls.

The party called for a nationwide protest against the BJP in the aftermath of his arrest.

Several leaders of the party, including Delhi cabinet ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, its Lok Sabha candidate from East Delhi Kuldeep Kumar were detained during the protest at ITO.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
