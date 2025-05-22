Two killed, 11 hurt as dust storm, rain lash Delhi; flight ops hit

A 22-year-old youth and a person with disability died, while at least 11 were injured, in separate rain-related incidents in the national capital Wednesday evening, the police said.

IMAGE: An illuminated view of Rashtrapati Bhawan amid rain, in New Delhi, May 21, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Around 7.50 pm, a high-beam electricity pole collapsed during a thunderstorm near the Lodhi Road flyover in southeast Delhi, close to the Nizamuddin area.

The pole fell in the middle of the road, hitting the disabled man who was passing by on a tricycle.

"He was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in an ambulance but was declared brought dead," a police officer said. The identity of the man is being ascertained.

According to an eyewitness, the wind was so strong that even trees and poles swayed dangerously. Suddenly, the electric pole snapped and fell, crushing the man beneath it.

In another incident, a 22-year-old man died after a tree fell on him and two motorcycles in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area around 8.15 pm.

Azhar, a resident of Vijay Mohalla in Maujpur, was critically injured and rushed to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

At least six people were reportedly injured after a portion of the grill of an old foot overbridge near Mukherjee Nagar collapsed.

The matter was reported at 8.11 pm to the Delhi Fire Service. "Five to six people have been injured," a DFS officer said.

A 55-year-old was injured after a balcony of a building fell down in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area opposite the state election commission office.

Four people, three men, one woman, were injured in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area after a balcony of a building fell on them. Three two-wheelers were also damaged in the incident

The incidents occurred amid sudden changes in weather in Delhi, as a rainy storm marked by hail wrecked havoc across the city, throwing traffic out of gear as far as Delhi-Noida, Delhi-Ghaziabad, and Delhi-Gurugram roads and uprooting several trees.

Visuals of trees falling on moving vehicles flooded social media platforms. A tree fell on a parked car on Mathura road.

Earlier, a hailstorm accompanied by heavy rain with wind speed of 79 kmph lashed Delhi-NCR late Wednesday evening, causing tree felling, waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas, after the city endured a hot and humid day.

Flight operations were hit at the Delhi airport, while Metro passengers on the Yellow Line were stranded for hours.

"Our flight schedules are currently impacted due to the heavy rains and thunderstorm sweeping across Delhi, Chandigarh and Kolkata," IndiGo said in a post on X.

Air India, in a post on X, said rain and thunderstorms may disrupt flights to/from Delhi this evening.

"Due to bad weather (thunderstorm with heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/ arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Additionally, traffic movement to the airport might be affected due to heavy rains," SpiceJet said in a post on X.

Strong winds and dust storms hit several parts of the capital, with the city's primary weather station in Safdarjung recording wind speeds of 79 kmph, while Palam reported 74 kmph, Pragati Maidan 78 kmph, and Pitampura 65 kmph, according to the India meteorological department.

In the three hours between 5.30 PM and 8.30 PM, Safdarjung recorded 12.2 mm of rainfall.

Other stations also reported showers, Mayur Vihar recorded 13 mm, and Pitampura reported 5 mm of rainfall.

The Delhi Traffic Police, through its official social media platforms, issued a traffic alert stating that traffic is affected on Mathura Road in the carriageway from Neela Gumbad towards Ashram due to the uprooting of a tree opposite P S Nizamuddin.

According to a report from the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at Palika Kendra, 13 tree fall complaints were received from the NDMC area alone.

Tree branches fell in several areas, including Vikas Marg, Akshardham Road, Sikandra Road, Firoz Shah Road, and on the loop towards Akshardham Road.

A billboard fell on Vikas Marg near the Laxmi Nagar red light intersection.

Waterlogging was witnessed in several areas, including near the Akshardham Flyover, Sikandra Road, and under Tilak Bridge near ITO.

Manoj Kumar, a resident of Kamla Nagar, commuting by Metro, said, "The metro train I was travelling on did not move for over half an hour between Rajiv Chowk Metro-Patel Chowk stretch."

In its nowcast update, the IMD said that the convection has moved southwards, away from most parts of North, Northwest, West, Southwest, and Northeast Delhi, and is currently over South and East Delhi as well as Noida. It is likely to move away from Delhi within the next hour.

The IMD also reported a sharp drop in temperature, noting a 14-degree Celsius fall from 37 degrees Celsius in Palam due to the sudden weather change.

According to the weather department, winds with speeds of 60-70 kmph were reported across Delhi and nearby areas. Palam recorded a wind speed of 20 knots (approximately 35 kmph), gusting up to 40 knots (around 72 kmph).

The IMD said a cyclonic circulation over Haryana and its neighbouring areas, embedded in an east-west trough extending from Punjab to Bangladesh in the lower tropospheric levels, is influencing the weather. Moisture is feeding into the system from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, it added.