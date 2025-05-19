Bengaluru flooded after 24 hr rain; Oppn slams Cong over city infra

In a rain-related incident in Bengaluru, a 35-year-old woman was killed in a wall collapse on Monday, as the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party targeted the Congress government over the city's infrastructure in the wake of the consistent downpour.

IMAGE: People make their way through a severely waterlogged road after incessant rainfall in several parts of the region, in Bengaluru, May 19, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the woes faced by the IT capital during rains were not new, but that the government was now working to fix them with a long-term solution.

The city received about 104 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, inundating many low-lying areas and leading to traffic pile-up, prompting the BJP to launch a scathing attack on the ruling Congress.

Former deputy CM and MLA of Malleswaram, CN Ashwath Narayan criticised Shivakumar, saying, "Crores spent. Zero results."

IMAGE: Vehicles seen partially submerged. Photograph: ANI Photo

Taking to 'X' he said: "Last night's rains didn't expose Bengaluru's infrastructure, they exposed @DKShivakumar's track record of the last two years of doing nothing."

Karnataka BJP general secretary and MLA of Karkala, Sunil Kumar Karkala challenged the government on 'X' to release a white paper on how much has actually been spent on Bengaluru's infrastructure in the last two years.

"Visit Silk Board once, you'll see your real contribution," he said.

Speaking at a press conference, BJP spokesperson Ashwath Narayan Gowda said that "despite the weatherman predicting heavy rainfall almost a week ago, there were no efforts made to meet any monsoon-related exigency. The deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar is directly responsible for the rain havoc in the city".

He alleged that the deputy CM kept repeating 'Brand Bengaluru' and in the last assembly session, Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill was passed.

IMAGE: Cops rescue a stranded resident. Photograph: ANI Photo

"From Brand Bengaluru to Greater Bengaluru, and now from Greater Bengaluru, it has become Submerged Bengaluru. This is the achievement of the state government," Gowda charged.

The BJP leader alleged that no development work took place in the city in the past two years, which finally culminated in rain havoc.

"Maximum taxes in Karnataka are collected from Bengaluru, but the investment required on the basic infrastructure here is not being done," the party spokesperson said.

Shivakumar, also in charge of Bengaluru, said he was in touch with officials concerned and was "closely monitoring the situation".

In his 'X' post, he said that he is deeply concerned by the havoc caused by relentless rains in Bengaluru.

IMAGE: A view of the interior of a house after it gets waterlogged. Photograph: ANI Photo

"I've been in continuous touch with the concerned officers, and I'm closely monitoring the situation. As always, I remain committed to Bengaluru - working round the clock to address challenges and ensure relief. I will be visiting the BBMP War Room and flood-affected areas personally to take stock on the ground."

He agreed that the issues Bengaluru faces are not new.

"Let us be clear: the issues we face today are not new. They have been ignored for years, across governments and administrations. The only difference now is - we are working to solve them. Not with temporary fixes, but with long-term, sustainable solutions," he said further in his post on 'X'.

Shivakumar further reiterated that he stands with Bengalureans.

"To my fellow Bengalureans - I am one among you. I understand your concerns, I share your frustration, and I assure you of my commitment to resolving them. I stand with you," he wrote.