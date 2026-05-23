Delhi: Locals pelt stones at fire tenders over 'delayed' response

A devastating fire ripped through a furniture market in Delhi's Shastri Park, causing extensive damage and financial hardship for local shopkeepers.

IMAGE: A fire breaks out at furniture market at Shastri Park, in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points A large fire devastated a furniture market in Delhi's Shastri Park, causing substantial damage.

The fire spread quickly due to the presence of combustible materials like wood and plywood.

Firefighting operations were hampered by locals who alleged delays and threw stones at fire tenders.

No casualties were reported, but the fire resulted in significant financial losses for shop owners.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation as cooling operations continue.

A massive fire ripped through a furniture market in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park, gutting several shops and causing losses worth lakhs of rupees, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said on Saturday.

Firefighting Challenges and Local Response

Angry locals pelted stones at fire tenders during the firefighting operation over alleged delay in response to the blaze, which broke out late on Friday night. The DFS, however, rejected the allegations.

Firefighting operations continued through the night. No casualties were reported in the incident, the officials said.

Visuals from the spot showed rows of shops reduced to ashes.

Cause and Spread of the Fire

According to the DFS officials, the fire erupted at the furniture market near New Seelampur metro station and spread rapidly due to the presence of highly combustible material such as wooden furniture and plywood, a DFS official said.

A DFS official said the department received the information about the blaze at 11.57 pm and fire tenders were dispatched immediately.

"The fire was later categorised as a medium category blaze. Wooden furniture and plywood were the main combustible materials at the site. Nearly 25-26 fire tenders were deployed to douse the fire," the official said.

Public Reaction and Investigation

At around 12.50 am, police assistance had to be sought after some members of the public hurled stones at firefighting teams during the operation, the official said.

Some claimed that the fire tenders reached the spot late, due to which traders suffered major financial losses ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

"The fire broke out around 11.15 pm and the fire tenders arrived almost an hour later. We do not know how the fire started in two shops. The entire market has been destroyed and only around 20 shops are left. Everyone has suffered huge losses. This is our festival time," a local resident told PTI.

He claimed that he reached the spot around 45 minutes after the fire broke out and by then, only two fire tenders had reached the market.

According to the officials, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and cooling operations are underway.