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Warehouse Fire Breaks Out in Delhi's Chhatarpur Area

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 25, 2026 10:46 IST

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A warehouse fire in Delhi's Chhatarpur area prompted a rapid response from fire services, averting potential casualties and highlighting the risks of storing flammable materials.

Key Points

  • A fire erupted at a warehouse in Chhatarpur, South Delhi, prompting a swift response from Delhi Fire Services.
  • The fire spread rapidly due to the presence of highly flammable materials like fabric and event equipment stored inside the warehouse.
  • Eleven fire tenders were dispatched to the scene, and no casualties have been reported as a result of the fire.
  • The cause of the warehouse fire in Chhatarpur is currently under investigation.

A fire broke out at a warehouse tent in south Delhi's Chhatarpur area on Wednesday morning, an official said.

The fire quickly spread due to highly flammable items stored inside the warehouse, including fabric and event equipment, but no casualties have been reported so far, he said.

 

According to the official, the Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the blaze at around 6.35 am. Eleven fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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