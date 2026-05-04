Why Delhi Saw A Sharp Rise In Fire Emergencies In April

Delhi's fire-related emergencies spiked dramatically in April, prompting concerns about rising temperatures and increased garbage fires, according to the latest Delhi Fire Services report.

Key Points Delhi experienced a 73% surge in fire-related emergencies in April compared to March, according to Delhi Fire Services data.

There have been 32 deaths in Delhi due to fire accidents between January and April this year.

The increase in fire incidents in Delhi during April is potentially linked to rising temperatures and more garbage fires.

Delhi Fire Services personnel rescued 837 lives in the first four months of the year, with 261 rescues in April alone.

Delhi Fire Services also rescued over a thousand animals and nearly a thousand birds in the past four months.

Fire-related emergencies in the national capital surged sharply in April, rising 73 per cent from March, while 32 people have died in fire accidents between January and April this year, according to official data.

According to the Delhi Fire Services' (DFS) 'Call Summary 2026', as many as 2,663 fire-related calls were made in April alone, a steep rise compared to 1,538 in March and 1,096 in February. January recorded 1,396 fire calls, taking the total to 6,693 in the first four months of the year.

Overall Emergency Calls On The Rise

Overall emergency calls, including fire incidents, animal rescues and other assistance, also peaked in April at 3,914. The cumulative number of calls attended by the DFS stood at 12,008 from January to April.

Officials said the spike in April could be linked to rising temperatures and an increase in garbage and dry waste fires. The data showed that incidents involving garbage and rubbish fires rose from 441 in January to 725 in April, indicating a steady upward trend.

Casualties And Recent Incidents

In terms of casualties, March recorded the highest number of deaths due to fire incidents at 15, followed by six each in January and February, and five in April.

In May, at least 10 people have died so far. On May 4, a devastating fire ripped through a residential building in East Delhi's Vivek Vihar, killing nine people from two families, including a toddler. An air-conditioner blast is suspected to have triggered the blaze.

Rescue Operations And Animal Assistance

The overall death count across all emergency categories stood at 428 during the period, the data showed.

Despite the rising number of fire-related incidents, prompt response by personnel helped save 837 lives, with April alone accounting for 261 rescues, the highest monthly figure this year, the data showed.

Officials said The Delhi Fire Service also undertook extensive rescue operations involving animals and birds. A total of 1,254 animals and 947 birds were rescued in past the four months.