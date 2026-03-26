Delhi Court Convicts Two in Culpable Homicide and Woman Harassment Case

In a significant ruling, a Delhi court has convicted two men for attempted culpable homicide and harassment of a woman, highlighting the importance of credible witness testimony and corroborating medical evidence in criminal cases.

Key Points A Delhi court convicted two men, Rustam and Mohammed Rizwan, for attempted culpable homicide and insulting a woman's modesty.

The prosecution argued that the complainant was repeatedly harassed by Rizwan before the attack, leading to threats and violence.

The court dismissed defence witnesses' testimonies as unreliable and manipulated, noting inconsistencies and biases.

Medical evidence corroborated the complainant's injuries, supporting the conviction despite the absence of the weapon.

The judge determined the actions constituted attempted culpable homicide rather than attempted murder, based on the intent and nature of the injuries.

A Delhi court has convicted two men for attempting to commit culpable homicide, and criminally intimidating and insulting the modesty of a woman after it found the testimony of the defence witnesses to be lacking critical details and likely manipulated.

Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Singh convicted Rustam and Mohammed Rizwan for committing the offences under Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 34 (common intention), 509 (acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 506 (II) (aggravated criminal intimidation with threats of death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The third accused Shahzadi has been declared a proclaimed offender.

According to the prosecution, the complainant was repeatedly harassed by the accused, Rizwan, weeks before the incident. The complainant approached Rizwan's family members about the harassment 15-20 days before the incident.

This led Rizwan to threaten to kill her if she approached the police. On the night of February 10, 2021, the three accused showed up at her residence and barged in. The three accused battered her brutally and abused her with immodest insults till she lost consciousness.

Contradictory Witness Statements

As defence witnesses, Rizwan's neighbours narrated a contradictory story regarding the events. They deposed that Rizwan and his wife were arguing loudly at that time, and hearing the commotion, the complainant came out of her house to see the quarrel.

They said some object from the roof of a nearby hut fell onto her head, resulting in the injuries recorded in her medicolegal case (MLC).

The judge noted the peculiarities in their witness statement. He also noted that upon cross-examination, none of the witnesses could tell details about the nature of the object that fell on her or which part of her head sustained an injury.

He also highlighted that if they had witnessed the incident, they should have volunteered to narrate the facts to police officials who came to the scene of the crime.

"The defence witnesses admittedly disliked the complainant but they had friendly relations with the accused persons, on account of which they were examined by the accused persons as a defence afterthought," said the judge.

He found their testimonies "not worthy of reliance" and discarded them for "having no probative value".

Court's Reasoning and Verdict

The defence argued that the testimony of the complainant was not believable as she had not filed any police complaint regarding earlier incidents of alleged harassment by Rizwan. The judge discarded the argument for having "no substance".

"The non-recovery of the weapon of offence is immaterial in view of proven head and arm injury caused to the complainant," the judge said as the medical evidence corroborated the incident.

While the accused had been chargesheeted for the offence of Section 307 (attempt to murder), the judge found it more suitable to convict them under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC.

"From the evidence, it does not seem that the accused persons intended to kill the victim. The injury caused to the victim was intentional and could likely cause her death.

"The circumstances were such that if the death of the victim had occurred because of lacerated injury caused on her head, accused Mohd Rizwan and Rustam would have been guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder," he said, justifying the conviction.

The matter is listed for arguments on sentencing on March 27.