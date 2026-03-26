Delhi Court Convicts Man in 2015 Attempted Murder Case

A Delhi court has convicted a man for a 2015 attempted murder, highlighting the successful prosecution and the severity of the crime.

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points A Delhi court convicted Surender Jain for attempting to murder Charan Singh in 2015.

The court found that Jain inflicted a grievous head injury on Singh with an iron battery light stand.

Medical evidence and witness testimonies supported the prosecution's case, proving Jain's guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

The court noted the severity of the injury to a vital organ, inflicted with a deadly weapon.

Surender Jain was convicted under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code for attempted murder.

A Delhi court has convicted a man in a 2015 attempt to murder case, saying the prosecution proved the case against him beyond reasonable doubt.

Additional Sessions Judge Vandana Jain was hearing a case against Surender Jain alias Vicky, accused of inflicting an injury on the head of Charan Singh with a battery light stand made of iron.

In its order dated March 19, the court said, "It stands proved beyond a reasonable doubt that accused Surender Singh alias Vicky had the knowledge that by inflicting the injury with an iron battery light stand on the vital organ of Charan Singh, he would have caused his death."

Singh was admitted to the hospital after he was attacked by Surender Jain on August 18, 2015.

The court said that the testimonies and the medical evidence established the guilt of the accused.

"In the present case the ocular testimony of the witness coupled with medical evidence has duly proved the guilt of the accused persons; hence, the lapses on the part of the IO (investigating officer) in conducting investigation are not found to be fatal to the prosecution case," the judge said.

The court also noted the medical report, which opined the injury to a vital organ of the victim as "grievous".

"It is noted that injuries have been received by him on his vital organ with a deadly weapon, which is a battery light stand made of iron," the judge observed.

An FIR was registered at Bindapur police station against the accused under the charges of attempt to murder.

"Accordingly, accused Surender Singh alias Vicky is convicted for the charge for the offence under Section 307 IPC," the court said, convicting the accused.