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Home  » News » Delhi court convicts man in heroin case, citing complete chain of evidence

Delhi court convicts man in heroin case, citing complete chain of evidence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 17, 2026 17:22 IST

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A Delhi court has convicted a man for his involvement in a heroin drug case, citing irrefutable evidence and dismissing claims of procedural errors.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A Delhi court convicted Mohit Kumar under the NDPS Act for criminal conspiracy related to heroin procurement and supply.
  • The prosecution successfully proved the chain of evidence and recovery of a commercial quantity of heroin from Kumar.
  • The court rejected defence arguments regarding procedural lapses, stating they did not affect the core of the prosecution's case.
  • Testimonies of prosecution witnesses and forensic evidence conclusively established Kumar's possession and involvement in the drug trade.

A Delhi court has convicted a man in a narcotics case involving recovery of commercial quantity of heroin, saying the prosecution has proved the chain of evidence and recovery beyond reasonable doubt.

Special Judge (NDPS) Harvinder Singh Johal was hearing a case against Mohit Kumar who was accused under Section 29 (criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

 

Kumar was accused of procuring heroin from Uttar Pradesh and supplying the substance in Delhi. He was arrested on September 15, 2017 by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch based on a tip-off.

Another person was also arrested along with Mohit, who died during the trial.

According to the prosecution, Kumar was found in possession of a commercial quantity of heroin, packed in small packets for distribution.

Court Rejects Defence Arguments

During the trial, the defence raised objections regarding alleged procedural lapses, including non-compliance with provisions related to sampling and handling of seized contraband. However, the court rejected these arguments, observing that such lapses did not affect the core of the prosecution case.

In an order dated March 12, the court held that the counsel for Mohit had failed to raise any suspicion regarding recovery of the contraband from the possession of the accused.

"The chain of sequence of events is complete and there is no visible defect in the investigation," the court held, adding that statutory presumptions under the NDPS Act operated against the accused and remained unrebutted.

The court further said testimonies of prosecution witnesses, supported by forensic evidence, conclusively established possession and involvement in the drug trade.

Accordingly, the court convicted Mohit for criminal conspiracy under the NDPS Act, listing the matter for hearing arguments on the quantum of sentence.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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