Delhi Court: No Proof of Dowry Harassment in Suicide Case

A Delhi court acquitted a man and his relatives in a dowry death case, highlighting the challenges of proving dowry harassment and cruelty beyond reasonable doubt in such sensitive cases.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Delhi court acquitted a man and six relatives in a dowry death case due to lack of sufficient evidence.

The court found the prosecution failed to prove dowry-related cruelty or harassment beyond a reasonable doubt in the suicide of a young woman.

Vague and general allegations by the deceased's family were deemed insufficient to establish the charges against the accused.

The court noted the absence of medical records or contemporaneous complaints to support claims of regular dowry-related beatings or harassment.

The prosecution did not establish that the woman was subjected to cruelty or harassment for dowry 'soon before her death'.

A Delhi court has acquitted a man and six of his relatives in a dowry death case related to the suicide of a young woman within four months of her marriage, saying that the prosecution failed to prove cruelty or harassment for dowry beyond a reasonable doubt.

Additional Sessions Judge Babru Bhan was hearing a case against husband Danish, his father Naeem, relatives Rustam, Guddu alias Zulfikar, Samreen Begum alias Rani, Gudiya and Mehmooda accused under charges of IPC Sections 498A (cruelty by husbands and relatives), 304B (dowry death) and 34 (common intention).

In an order dated March 12, the court said, "The requisite harassment and cruelty for the demand of dowry has not been proved in this case. Although some allegations have been levelled but the same are too vague and general to prove anything."

All were arrested after the body of Naima alias Zeba, who was married to Danish on January 24, 2016, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in northeast Delhi's Shri Ram Colony on May 24, 2016. Post-mortem examination confirmed that the cause of death was asphyxia due to ante-mortem hanging.

According to the prosecution, the woman was subjected to physical and mental harassment by her husband and in-laws for dowry, which eventually drove her to die by suicide within months of the marriage.

Court's Observations on Evidence

The court noted that although the death had occurred within seven years of marriage and was unnatural, the prosecution failed to establish the crucial ingredient that the woman was subjected to cruelty or harassment for dowry "soon before her death".

"It is possible that the bitterness emanating from the aforesaid complaint continued to remain the reason of dispute and petty quarrels between the deceased and accused Danish after the marriage also," the court said, noting that the said reason did not fulfil the ingredients of the offence framed against the accused persons.

It said that the testimonies of the deceased's mother and brother contained vague and general allegations against the accused without specifying the exact role or incidents involving each of them.

"The brother of the deceased has levelled some vague allegations that accused Danish used to harass his sister for demanding a motorcycle, but in cross-examination, he himself has admitted that these facts were never told to him by the deceased herself and the same were told to him by his mother Nasima," the court said.

The court further noted that no medical record or contemporaneous complaint was produced to substantiate claims that the woman had been regularly beaten or harassed for dowry.

Holding that the prosecution evidence was too vague and insufficient to establish the essential ingredients of offences under Sections 498A and 304B of the IPC, the court acquitted all the accused persons.