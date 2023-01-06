News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi cops in Mumbai hunt for Air India 'peeing' incident accused

Delhi cops in Mumbai hunt for Air India 'peeing' incident accused

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 06, 2023 18:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A four-member Delhi police team on Friday afternoon landed in Mumbai in search of the man, who had allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger on an Air India (AI) flight on November 26 last year, but found his home here locked, an official said.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Delhi police have registered a first information report (FIR) against the man based on the complaint given by the victim to the Tata group-owned airline.

The police said the accused, Shankar Mishra, is the vice-president of the India Chapter of an American multinational financial services firm headquartered in California and is currently absconding.

 

According to a Mumbai police official, the team reached the Nehru Nagar police station in the suburbs and made an entry into the station diary informing authorities there that they had come in search of Mishra.

The visiting team, without taking along any Mumbai police staff, launched a search for the accused and reached his bungalow 'B 47' at Kamgar Nagar in Kurla (East) which was found to be locked, he said.

The official said the Mumbai police will help their Delhi counterparts as and when their assistance is sought.

The accused, allegedly in an inebriated condition, urinated on his co-passenger, a senior citizen in her seventies, in the business class of the Air India New York-Delhi flight.

According to the FIR, shortly after lunch was served and the lights were switched off on board AI 102 of November 26, the inebriated male passenger seated in Business Class seat 8A walked to the elderly woman's seat, unzipped his pants and urinated on her.

The Tata group-owned airline on Wednesday said it has imposed a 30-day travel ban on the man and instituted an internal probe to find if there were lapses in handling the situation by the crew.

The Delhi police have formed multiple teams to nab the accused, who is a resident of Mumbai, officials said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
DGCA seeks report from AI over 2nd urination incident
DGCA seeks report from AI over 2nd urination incident
Another 'peeing' incident on AI flight comes to light
Another 'peeing' incident on AI flight comes to light
AI crew was unprofessional: DGCA on 'urination' case
AI crew was unprofessional: DGCA on 'urination' case
Chandrababu slams Jagan for ban on his roadshow
Chandrababu slams Jagan for ban on his roadshow
Severe cold conditions persist in North India
Severe cold conditions persist in North India
On comeback trail, Shikha raring to go on for India
On comeback trail, Shikha raring to go on for India
Sanjay Raut appears before court in defamation suit
Sanjay Raut appears before court in defamation suit
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

AI crew 'forced' victim to speak to peeing passenger

AI crew 'forced' victim to speak to peeing passenger

Report improper behaviour even if...: AI CEO to staff

Report improper behaviour even if...: AI CEO to staff

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances