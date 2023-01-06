News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Report improper behaviour even if...: Air India CEO to staff

Report improper behaviour even if...: Air India CEO to staff

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 06, 2023 11:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has told the airline staff to report any improper behaviour on aircraft to authorities at the earliest even if the matter appears to have been settled.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Air India on Facebook

In an internal communication to airlines' employees, he reflected on the urinating incident to say that "the repulsion felt by the affected passenger is totally understandable and we share her distress.

"Whilst the story is more complicated than has been reported, there are clearly some lessons we can and must learn.

"Most importantly is that, if an incident on our aircraft involves improper behaviour of such magnitude, we must report it to authorities at the earliest opportunity, even if we genuinely believe that the matter has been settled between the parties involved.

 

"The same applies in the case of passengers deemed to meet the threshold of 'Unruly'," he said.

Ten days after the shocking November 26 urinating incident on a New York-Delhi Air India flight, another episode of a drunk male passenger allegedly urinating on a female passenger's blanket was reported on the Paris-Delhi sector but there was no penal action after he gave a written apology, officials said on Thursday.

This incident happened on December 6, on Air India flight 142, and the pilot of the aircraft reported the matter to the Air Traffic Control at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, following which the male passenger was apprehended, they said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Another 'peeing' incident on AI flight comes to light
Another 'peeing' incident on AI flight comes to light
Airline Staff Are NOT Your Servants!
Airline Staff Are NOT Your Servants!
Imposed 30-day ban on flyer who urinated: Air India
Imposed 30-day ban on flyer who urinated: Air India
Axar's batting has come on in leaps and bounds: Dravid
Axar's batting has come on in leaps and bounds: Dravid
Trainer aircraft crashes in MP, pilot killed
Trainer aircraft crashes in MP, pilot killed
'Killer' is Team India's new official sponsor
'Killer' is Team India's new official sponsor
Why Rahul May Miss New Zealand Series
Why Rahul May Miss New Zealand Series
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

AI crew was unprofessional: DGCA on 'urination' case

AI crew was unprofessional: DGCA on 'urination' case

Why Air India didn't report peeing incident to DGCA

Why Air India didn't report peeing incident to DGCA

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances