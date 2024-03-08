News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi cop kicks men offering namaaz, suspended

Delhi cop kicks men offering namaaz, suspended

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 08, 2024 17:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Delhi Police on Friday suspended a sub-inspector for allegedly kicking a few people offering namaaz on a road in north Delhi's Inderlok area on Friday, police said.

The incident happened during the 'Asar ki namaaz' around 2 pm near Inderlok Metro Station.

Locals in response blocked the road and demanded action against the policeman, which led to stepping up of security in the area to maintain law and order situation.

The act was purportedly caught in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

 

The video showed a sub-inspector kicking a few people while they were offering namaaz on the road.

"In the incident which happened today, the police post in-charge who was seen in the video has been suspended with immediate effect. Necessary disciplinary action is also being taken," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena said.

Soon after the incident, the police took cognisance of the video and initiated a probe, Meena said.

Earlier in the day, the DCP met the protestors and assured them that strict action would be taken against the accused, an official said.

The Delhi Congress termed the incident "shameful" in a post on X.

"Very shameful! @DelhiPolice's jawan is kicking people offering namaaz on the road. What could be more shameful than this?" the party said in a post in Hindi.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Man arrested for offering 'namaaz' at UP temple
Man arrested for offering 'namaaz' at UP temple
Controversy in Noida society over Namaz
Controversy in Noida society over Namaz
Namaaz inside Lucknow's Lulu Mall riles Hindu groups
Namaaz inside Lucknow's Lulu Mall riles Hindu groups
JEE aspirant kills self in Kota, fifth since Jan
JEE aspirant kills self in Kota, fifth since Jan
Heartbreak for Sindhu; Satwik-Chirag in quarters
Heartbreak for Sindhu; Satwik-Chirag in quarters
Vistara rejects reports pilot woes disrupted flights
Vistara rejects reports pilot woes disrupted flights
How India's explosive batting stunned England on Day 2
How India's explosive batting stunned England on Day 2
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Protest over namaaz by Hindu boys at Gujarat school

Protest over namaaz by Hindu boys at Gujarat school

Principal suspended over namaaz in Lucknow school

Principal suspended over namaaz in Lucknow school

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances