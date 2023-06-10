News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Man arrested for offering 'namaaz' at UP temple

Man arrested for offering 'namaaz' at UP temple

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 10, 2023 21:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly offered 'namaaz' on the premises of Chandi temple in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, police said.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Satyanarayan Agarwal, an office-bearer of the temple committee, had lodged an FIR at Kotwali Nagar Police Station while local BJP leaders and members of Hindu outfits demanded strict action against the accused.

Hapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Verma said Anwar, a resident of Sarai Basharat Ali, had allegedly offered 'namaaz' at the temple on Friday morning and was held from Bulandshahr Road a few hours later.

 

Police analysed the CCTV camera footage taken from the temple to identify the accused, an official said.

Hapur Sadar MLA Vijaypal Aadhati urged the administration to tighten security at the temples in the city and demanded strict action against the accused.

On Saturday morning, devotees purified the temple by sprinkling 'Gangajal'. In the evening, the temple was washed with 'Gangajal' brought from Brajghat.

Devotees present at the temple for a morning 'aarti' on Friday alleged that the accused spread a cloth on the floor and started offering 'namaaz'. He was stopped by the priest and escorted out of the temple premises.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
4 booked for offering namaz at Mathura temple
4 booked for offering namaz at Mathura temple
Women's entry in mosques permitted: AIMPLB
Women's entry in mosques permitted: AIMPLB
FIR over offering namaz in open 'expunged' in UP
FIR over offering namaz in open 'expunged' in UP
Explained: What happens on US state visit
Explained: What happens on US state visit
WTC Final, PHOTOS: Australia vs India, Day 4
WTC Final, PHOTOS: Australia vs India, Day 4
Ajit upset over Supriya's elevation? Sr. Pawar answers
Ajit upset over Supriya's elevation? Sr. Pawar answers
MP: Another Congress MLA calls Hanuman a tribal
MP: Another Congress MLA calls Hanuman a tribal
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

UP: Railway police probes namaz inside train incident

UP: Railway police probes namaz inside train incident

Controversy in Noida society over Namaz

Controversy in Noida society over Namaz

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances