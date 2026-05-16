Delhi Congress To Launch Yatra Demanding Justice For Slain Agent

The Delhi Congress is set to launch a 'Kalash Yatra' to demand justice and compensation for the family of Pandav Kumar, a delivery agent allegedly murdered by a police officer.

Key Points Delhi Congress to launch 'Kalash Yatra' for slain delivery agent Pandav Kumar.

The yatra aims to secure Rs 1 crore compensation and a government job for Kumar's family.

The accused, a Delhi Police head constable, allegedly used casteist slurs before the killing.

The 'Kalash Yatra' will pass through 33 Purvanchal-dominated Assembly constituencies.

Congress leaders emphasise the need for social harmony and justice for all communities.

Delhi Congress will launch a 12-day 'Kalash Yatra' on May 20 across 33 Purvanchal-dominated Assembly constituencies in the national capital, carrying the ashes of slain delivery agent Pandav Kumar and demanding Rs 1 crore in compensation for the deceased's family.

Pandav Kumar (21), a native of Bihar who worked as a delivery agent in Delhi, was shot dead on April 26 in the Jaffarpur Kalan area after a dispute during a late-night birthday bash.

Delhi Police identified the accused as off-duty head constable Neeraj Balhara, who allegedly opened fire at close range while under the influence of alcohol.

Another youth was critically injured in the firing.

Demands For Justice And Compensation

Kumar's family members have alleged that the accused hurled casteist slurs before opening fire.

They vowed not to immerse his ashes until their demands, which include Rs 1 crore in compensation, a government job for a family member and a fast-track trial in the case, are fulfilled.

The decision to take out the 'Kalash Yatra' was finalised on Friday during a meeting of Purvanchali leaders chaired by Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav.

'Kalash Yatra' Route And Objectives

According to Congress leaders, the Yatra will begin from Pandav Kumar's residence in Jaffarpur Kalan and culminate at the Rajghat after travelling through 33 Assembly constituencies over 12 days.

Kumar's ashes will be carried in a 'kalash' throughout the yatra, they said.

The yatra will pass through Uttam Nagar, Vikaspuri, Dwarka, Palam, Najafgarh, Bawana, Mundka, Kirari, Sultanpur Majra, Nangloi Jat, Narela, Badli, Rithala, Mangolpuri, Rohini, Adarsh Nagar and Shalimar Bagh, among other Purvanchal-majority constituencies in the capital.

Call For Social Harmony

Claiming that despite assurances from the authorities, the victim's family is still awaiting justice, Yadav said, "The demand for a government job for one family member, compensation of Rs 1 crore and a speedy hearing in the case remain unfulfilled."

He also said the issue is beyond one particular community and is linked to maintaining social harmony at large.

"While the campaign is aimed at amplifying the concerns of the Purvanchali community, it is not restricted to a particular section of society. It is about preserving social harmony where every individual is treated with dignity and respect," he said.

"Recently, incidents of harassment of girls from the Northeast have also come to light. Such incidents must stop too," he added.

Just as there are stringent provisions to deal with discrimination, such as the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, there should be a law to address crimes where people are targeted because of their community or regional identity, the Congress leader said.