Bihar Government Offers Compensation To Slain Delivery Worker's Family

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced a Rs 12 lakh compensation for the family of Pandav Kumar, a delivery worker from Bihar tragically killed in Delhi, amidst political reactions.

Key Points Bihar CM announces Rs 12 lakh ex-gratia for the family of Pandav Kumar, a delivery worker killed in Delhi.

The compensation includes funds from the Labour Resources Department and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Pandav Kumar, a 21-year-old from Khagaria district, was shot dead by a motorcyclist in Delhi.

The incident has triggered a political debate in Bihar, with the RJD criticising the ruling NDA.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 12 lakh for bereaved family members of Pandav Kumar, a gig worker from the state who was recently shot dead in Delhi by a motorcyclist.

Government Support for Gig Worker's Family

In a social media post, Choudhary said a sum of Rs 8 lakh will be paid to the next of kin of the deceased by the Labour Resources Department, in addition to another Rs 4 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The CM also offered condolences to the family of Kumar (21), who belonged to Khagaria district, and was killed in the national capital on Monday.

Details of the Incident

According to a statement, the deceased worked as a delivery boy. He was shot dead by a gun-toting motorcyclist who was later identified with the help of CCTC footage and arrested by Delhi Police.

Political Reactions in Bihar

The incident has triggered a political slugfest in Bihar, where the RJD, the main opposition party, has trained its guns at the ruling NDA over the alleged "hate crime against a Bihari in BJP-ruled Delhi".

RJD working president Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, also charged NDA leaders in Bihar, like Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who heads Hindustani Awam Morcha, with reacting to the incident in an "insensitive" manner.

However, Yadav has been ticked off by leaders like Chirag Paswan, another Union minister who heads the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). Paswan alleged that the RJD leader spoke ill of Bihar while campaigning for the INDIA bloc partners in the recently held assembly polls.