Delhi Schools Warned Against Uniform Vendor Coercion

Delhi's Chief Minister warns schools against compelling parents to purchase uniforms and books from specific vendors, promising strict action for any violations.

Photograph: ANI

Key Points Delhi schools are prohibited from forcing parents to buy uniforms, books, and stationery from specific vendors.

The Delhi government will conduct inspections of private schools to ensure compliance with the directive.

Schools can suggest a list of multiple shops for convenience, but cannot compel parents to buy from them.

Strict action, including potential takeover, will be taken against schools found violating the directive.

Irregularities uncovered at a private school included operating without a fire safety certificate and an unlicensed swimming pool.

There will be no "single-vendor diktat" for parents to buy uniforms, books, and stationery, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, issuing a stern warning to schools on Thursday.

This comes after the Directorate of Education (DoE) had earlier this month asked not to compel students or parents to purchase books, writing materials or uniforms from specific vendors.

Strict Enforcement Against Vendor Coercion

"I can walk into any private school in Delhi for an inspection, anytime, my inspections are not a gimmick. They are enforcement in action," Gupta said in a post on X.

Every school will state it clearly on its notice board, on its website and at any store it operates that parents are free to buy uniforms, books and stationery from anywhere, the chief minister added.

Guidelines for Suggesting Shop Options

"There will be no coercion, no captive buying, no single-vendor diktat. If a school wishes to suggest shop options for convenience, it may provide a written list of five to six shops, but there will be no compulsion of any kind," Gupta further said.

Instructions have been given to ensure that this is implemented strictly and no laxity will be tolerated, she added.

Consequences for Non-Compliance

"This is not a routine directive but a matter of utmost seriousness. If any irregularity is found anywhere, strict action will be taken against the concerned school, and if necessary, it may even be taken over," the chief minister said in a statement.

Irregularities Uncovered at Private School

According to the government, taking into account complaints about arbitrary practices, a recent joint action by the DoE and the Revenue Department uncovered serious irregularities at a private school.

"During a surprise inspection that lasted two days, it was found that the school was operating without a valid fire safety certificate. Additionally, the swimming pool functioning on the premises was also without a license, and it was sealed with immediate effect. The investigation revealed several other irregularities in the school as well," officials said.

In accordance with the chief minister's instructions, the functioning of all private and aided schools is being examined, and strict action will be taken wherever irregularities are found, officials added.