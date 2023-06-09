News
Schools won't be allowed to indulge in conversion, warns CM Chouhan

Schools won't be allowed to indulge in conversion, warns CM Chouhan

Source: PTI
June 09, 2023 01:13 IST
Schools in Madhya Pradesh will not be allowed to indulge in 'religious conversion' and impose a dress code that is not as per "Indian culture," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday as an FIR was registered against a school in Damoh over a uniform row.

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan presents a letter during the inauguration ceremony of 'Ladli Behna Sammelan', in Balaghat, June 7, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

He had ordered probe into the allegations against the private school that it made students wear hijab-like headscarves, Chouhan told reporters in Morena.

 

"All such schools in the state will be probed. No institution will be allowed to indulge in religious conversion or impose dress code which is not as per Indian culture and tradition," he said.

"We are conducting an in-depth probe into this incident and will not spare the accused involved in it," he added.

The CM was in Morena to attend the wedding of the son of a security personnel.

The security personnel has been working for Chouhan for the last 25 years.

Earlier in the day, home minister Narottam Mishra informed reporters in Bhopal that a case had been registered against the Damoh school under Indian Penal Code sections 295(A) (outraging religious feelings) and 506(B) (criminal intimidation).

Stern action will be taken according to the findings of the probe, he added.

The state education department last week suspended the recognition of Ganga Jamuna Higher Secondary School in Damoh, about 250 km from state capital Bhopal, after one of its posters allegedly showed girls, including Hindu students, wearing headscarves that looked like hijab as part of the uniform.

On Wednesday, three Bharatiya Janata Party leaders were booked after they allegedly threw ink on district education officer of Damoh accusing him of favouring the school.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
