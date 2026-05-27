Delhi CM Urges Transparency In Welfare Scheme Rollout

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is prioritising the transparent and timely implementation of welfare schemes, warning departments about potential budget cuts for underutilisation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi CM directs officials to implement welfare schemes with transparency.

Departments failing to utilise budget allocations may face fund reductions.

Regular review and timely updates on scheme progress are mandatory.

Focus on desilting drains to prevent waterlogging before the monsoon.

CM urges public to take precautions during heatwave conditions.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday directed officials to implement welfare schemes announced in the budget with transparency and within the timeframe.

Chief Minister Gupta held a review meeting via video conference with all administrative secretaries and heads of departments, while working from her residence under the government initiative to save fuel and resources amid global uncertainties.

Ensuring Effective Scheme Implementation

Gupta said her government's priority is not limited to making announcements but to ensuring that every scheme comes to fruition so that people are benefited. Departments that fail to properly utilise budget allocations for schemes could face a reduction in funds in the next budget, she warned.

The chief minister said every department should regularly review its schemes and continuously update progress reports. She directed officials to upload information related to pending and important projects on the PM Pragati portal in a timely manner so that development work can be monitored effectively.

Review Of Key Departmental Functions

The meeting also reviewed biometric attendance in various departments, grievance redressal, plantation drives, and progress of various development projects. The chief minister asked all departments to work in coordination and ensure results within the prescribed timelines.

CM Gupta also directed all departments to complete budget announcements within stipulated timelines and expedite work for desilting of drains ahead of Monsoon, said a Delhi CMO statement.

Monsoon Preparedness and Public Safety

She directed the departments concerned to ensure that the cleaning and desilting of all small and large drains across the capital is completed before the rains begin.

Preventing waterlogging remains among the government's highest priorities and no laxity in this regard would be accepted, the CMO statement said.

Gupta also appealed to people to take care during heatwave conditions.

"Amid the scorching heat and continuously rising temperatures, my appeal to all of you is to take special care of yourself and your family, drink plenty of water, keep your body hydrated and protect yourself from the harsh sunlight," Gupta said in a post on X.

She also appealed to them to take care of animals and birds as well, asking them to arrange water and shade for them.

The CMO said that she also directed departments regarding solar power, water conservation, tree plantation, and public-oriented use of social media.

The virtual meeting included a detailed review of the progress of budget announcements, development work and public welfare schemes of the Delhi government.