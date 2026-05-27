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Home  » News » Delhi CM Orders Transparent Implementation Of Welfare Schemes

Delhi CM Orders Transparent Implementation Of Welfare Schemes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 27, 2026 16:23 IST

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Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is prioritising the transparent and timely implementation of welfare schemes outlined in the budget, while also urging residents to stay safe during the heatwave.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Delhi Chief Minister directs officials to implement budget welfare schemes with transparency.
  • The Chief Minister emphasised accountability and timely execution of public welfare schemes.
  • Progress of development projects announced in the Delhi government's budget was reviewed.
  • CM Gupta appealed to Delhi residents to take precautions during the heatwave conditions.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday directed officials to implement welfare schemes announced in the budget with transparency and within the timeframe.

Welfare Scheme Implementation

Chief Minister Gupta held a review meeting via video conference with all administrative secretaries and heads of departments.

 

"The chief minister directed the officers to implement every announcement in the budget effectively with transparency, accountability, and within the stipulated timeframe, so that the benefits of the schemes reach the public quickly," the CMO said.

The meeting reviewed the progress of public welfare schemes and development projects announced in the Delhi government's budget, the government added.

Heatwave Precautions

Meanwhile, CM Gupta also appealed to people to take care during heatwave conditions.

"Amid the scorching heat and continuously rising temperatures, my appeal to all of you is to take special care of yourself and your family, drink plenty of water, keep your body hydrated and protect yourself from the harsh sunlight," Gupta said in a post on X.

She also appealed to them to take care of animals and birds as well, asking them to arrange water and shade for them.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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