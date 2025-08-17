HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi man rapes his mother for having 'bad character'

Delhi man rapes his mother for having 'bad character'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 17, 2025 10:27 IST

A 39-year-old man allegedly raped his mother in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area after she returned from a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, police said on Saturday.

Photograph: Pixabay

According to officials, the complainant, accompanied by her 25-year-old daughter, approached the Hauz Qazi police station and alleged that her son, identified as Md Firoz alias Suhel, had assaulted and sexually abused her on multiple occasions this month.

"The woman stated that she had travelled to Saudi Arabia on July 25 with her husband, aged 72, and their daughter for pilgrimage. During the trip, her son allegedly called on her husband's phone and accused her of having a 'bad character', demanding that his father return immediately to Delhi and divorce her," a senior police officer said.

 

On August 1, after the family returned home, the accused allegedly assaulted his mother and attempted to attack her again the next day. Fearing for her safety, she went to stay at her elder daughter's in-laws' house for some time, the complainant told police.

"She further alleged that on August 11, when she returned home around 9.30 pm, her son insisted on speaking to her privately. He then locked her in a room, threatened her with a knife and scissors, and allegedly raped her," the officer added.

Out of fear and shame, she did not disclose the incident immediately and began sleeping in the same room as her daughter, police said.

However, around 3.30 am on August 14, the accused allegedly repeated the act, following which the woman gathered courage and approached police.

A case has been registered under relevant section of the BNS and investigation has been taken up, the officer said.

The accused is a graduate but currently unemployed, while the complainant is an illiterate housewife whose husband is a retired government employee.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
