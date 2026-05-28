Delhi Government Focuses On Menstrual Hygiene In Schools

Delhi's government schools are set to improve menstrual hygiene facilities and awareness, with directives for clean toilets, sanitary pad vending machines, and HPV vaccine promotion, aiming to create a supportive environment for girls.

Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi CM directs schools to ensure clean toilets and functional medical rooms.

Schools to maintain sanitary pad vending machines under 'Menstrual Health Matters' campaign.

Parents urged to get daughters HPV vaccine; schools to spread awareness with parental consent.

Free bicycles to be distributed to girls after summer vacation.

Menstrual health education for Classes 6-9 to be strengthened.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday directed government school principals to ensure clean toilets, functional medical rooms and proper maintenance of sanitary pad vending machines in schools.

Addressing principals and education department officials through a virtual meeting on World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Gupta said menstruation should be treated as a normal biological process, and girls must not feel fear or hesitation in discussing related concerns.

Promoting HPV Vaccination and Parental Awareness

She also urged parents to get their daughters the HPV vaccine, asking the principals to spread awareness on it. Gupta also stressed on parental consent before administering the vaccine.

The chief minister said that after schools reopen following the summer vacation, the government would distribute free bicycles to girls.

The meeting, held via video conference from the Jan Seva Sadan, was attended by Education Minister Ashish Sood, Director of Education Vedita Reddy and other senior officials, according to a statement.

Creating Supportive School Environments

Highlighting the role of schools in supporting adolescent girls, the chief minister said many students face discomfort during menstruation, which sometimes affects their attendance and studies.

She asked principals to create an atmosphere where girls can speak openly and receive emotional support when needed.

Addressing Sanitation Concerns

Gupta also expressed concern over complaints regarding poor sanitation and damaged toilet infrastructure in some schools. She directed officials to ensure regular cleaning of toilets and timely repair of broken doors and other facilities.

'Menstrual Health Matters' Campaign

Under the government's "Menstrual Health Matters" campaign, Gupta announced that sanitary pad vending machines installed in schools, government offices, public toilets and "Arogya Mandirs" (primary healthcare facilities) would be regularly monitored for maintenance and stocks.

She said the government would ensure access to quality biodegradable sanitary pads for girls across the city.

Strengthening Menstrual Health Education

The chief minister also said awareness campaigns on menstrual health would be conducted through ASHA and anganwadi workers, while menstrual health education for students of Classes 6-9 would be strengthened.

Gupta said girls would also be made aware of health issues such as anaemia, PCOS, cervical cancer and HPV vaccination through regular sessions at Arogya Mandirs.

She asked school principals to ensure parental consent before HPV vaccination and said awareness about the vaccine should be promoted among parents.

"The government aims to create an environment where girls can continue their education without fear, shame or discomfort," the chief minister asserted.

Education Minister Sood said menstrual health was linked not only to health but also to dignity, awareness and self-confidence.

He said schools should function as safe and sensitive spaces for students and added that the government was committed to strengthening awareness and support systems related to menstrual health in schools.