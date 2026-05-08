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Delhi Government To Conduct Structural Audits Of Schools

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 08, 2026 15:08 IST

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Following an inspection revealing inadequate facilities, the Delhi government has ordered structural audits of all its schools to ensure student safety and improve infrastructure.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi government to conduct structural audits of all government schools.
  • Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inspected a school in Rupnagar and identified a lack of facilities.
  • The government seeks to improve basic facilities, infrastructure, and educational arrangements in schools.
  • Officials instructed to prioritise student safety and basic facilities in Delhi schools.

The Delhi government will conduct structural audits of its government schools, officials said on Friday.

School Inspection Reveals Deficiencies

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inspected a Delhi government school in North Delhi's Rupnagar, and noticed a lack of facilities there and decided to audit all the government schools, they said.

 

She interacted with students regarding drinking water facilities, fire safety, sanitation, heat-related relief measures and educational arrangements.

"The officials have received clear instructions that no negligence will be tolerated regarding students' safety and basic facilities," she posted on X after visiting the school.

Plans For School Improvement

She said a detailed list of necessary improvement works has been sought from the school administration.

The chief minister directed authorities to submit a list of necessary improvements regarding basic facilities, infrastructure, and educational arrangements.

She said the government schools in Delhi had been facing mismanagement, dilapidated infrastructure, and gaps in basic facilities.

The current government has been working continuously on a war footing for the last year to strengthen basic facilities, improve infrastructure and ensure a safe and improved environment for students in the schools, she added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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