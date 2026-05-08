Sexual Harassment Allegations: Delhi CEO Faces Police Probe

Delhi Police have registered a case against a CEO in South Delhi following allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation by a former intern, prompting a thorough investigation.

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Key Points Delhi Police file FIR against CEO of a south Delhi company.

Former intern alleges sexual harassment, intimidation, and abuse of authority.

The complainant reported inappropriate conduct and a hostile work environment.

Police are recording statements and verifying the allegations.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against the CEO of a private company based in south Delhi following a complaint by a former intern alleging sexual harassment, intimidation, and abuse of authority during her stint with the firm, an official said.

Allegations of Inappropriate Conduct

According to police, the woman accused the CEO of inappropriate conduct, mental harassment, and creating a hostile work environment during her internship with the company.

The complainant also alleged that she was subjected to intimidation and repeated misconduct by the accused, prompting her to approach the police.

Police Investigation Underway

Further details were not immediately available.

A case has been registered and statements of relevant persons are being recorded as part of the investigation, a police officer said.

Police are verifying all facts and circumstances related to the allegations. Further investigation is underway, he said.