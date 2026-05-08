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Home  » News » Sexual Harassment Allegations: Delhi CEO Faces Police Probe

Sexual Harassment Allegations: Delhi CEO Faces Police Probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 08, 2026 15:28 IST

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Delhi Police have registered a case against a CEO in South Delhi following allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation by a former intern, prompting a thorough investigation.

Photograph: Pexels/Pixabay

Photograph: Pexels/Pixabay

Key Points

  • Delhi Police file FIR against CEO of a south Delhi company.
  • Former intern alleges sexual harassment, intimidation, and abuse of authority.
  • The complainant reported inappropriate conduct and a hostile work environment.
  • Police are recording statements and verifying the allegations.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against the CEO of a private company based in south Delhi following a complaint by a former intern alleging sexual harassment, intimidation, and abuse of authority during her stint with the firm, an official said.

Allegations of Inappropriate Conduct

According to police, the woman accused the CEO of inappropriate conduct, mental harassment, and creating a hostile work environment during her internship with the company.

 

The complainant also alleged that she was subjected to intimidation and repeated misconduct by the accused, prompting her to approach the police.

Police Investigation Underway

Further details were not immediately available.

A case has been registered and statements of relevant persons are being recorded as part of the investigation, a police officer said.

Police are verifying all facts and circumstances related to the allegations. Further investigation is underway, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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