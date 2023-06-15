News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Police files chargesheet against WFI chief for sexual harassment

Police files chargesheet against WFI chief for sexual harassment

Source: PTI
June 15, 2023 13:32 IST
Delhi Police files chargesheet against WFI chief for sexual harassment, recommends cancellation of minor's complain

Brij Bhushan

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party MP and WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Delhi Police on Thursday filed a chargesheet against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for the offences of sexual harassment and stalking and also recommended the cancellation of a complaint filed by a minor wrestler against him.

 

"In the POCSO matter, after the completion of the investigation, we have submitted a police report under section 173, CrPC, requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon the statements of the complainant i.e the father of the victim and the victim herself," a statement issued by Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said.

In another case against Singh lodged on the basis of a complaint from other wrestlers, a chargesheet has been filed for the offences under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment) and 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The chargesheet has also been filed against Vinod Tomar, a suspended assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), for the offences under sections 109 (abetment of any offence, if the act abetted is committed in consequence, and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 354, 354A and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. 

