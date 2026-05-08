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Home  » News » Sexual Harassment Allegations Lead To Case Against Delhi CEO

Sexual Harassment Allegations Lead To Case Against Delhi CEO

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 08, 2026 21:08 IST

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A Delhi-based digital marketing CEO has been booked by police following allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation by a former intern, sparking a formal investigation.

Photograph: Pexels/Pixabay

Photograph: Pexels/Pixabay

Key Points

  • Delhi Police filed a case against a digital marketing CEO after a former intern alleged sexual harassment.
  • The complainant accused the CEO of inappropriate conduct and creating a hostile work environment.
  • The FIR includes charges of assault, sexual harassment, and criminal intimidation.
  • Police are currently verifying the facts and circumstances surrounding the allegations.

The Delhi Police have booked the CEO of a private digital marketing company after a former intern filed a complaint alleging sexual harassment and intimidation, an official said on Friday.

Allegations of Inappropriate Conduct

Police said the woman accused the CEO of inappropriate conduct, mental harassment, and creating a hostile work environment during her internship with the company in South Delhi.

 

Formal Complaint and FIR Lodged

The complainant also alleged that she was subjected to intimidation and repeated misconduct by the accused, prompting her to approach the police.

Charges Filed Under BNS Sections

Police registered an FIR under sections 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intentions) of the BNS and launched further investigation into the matter.

Investigation Underway

Police are verifying all facts and circumstances related to the allegations.

Police said the investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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