Delhi Budget 2026-27 Focuses on Social Welfare, Launches 'Vayo Anand' Scheme

The Delhi government's 2026-27 budget introduces the 'Vayo Anand' scheme and invests in juvenile rehabilitation, demonstrating a strong commitment to social welfare and inclusive development for senior citizens and vulnerable children.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points The Delhi government will launch the 'Vayo Anand' scheme with a Rs 25 crore allocation to enhance the quality of life for senior citizens through recreational activities.

An integrated complex will be constructed in Alipur for children in juvenile reform homes, with Rs 18 crore allocated for education, healthcare, and skill development.

The 2026-27 Delhi budget proposes an overall allocation of Rs 2,392 crore for the social welfare sector, including Rs 227 crore for SC/ST/OBC communities.

Rs 80 crore will be invested in improving Scheduled Caste settlements to promote social justice.

Rs 35 crore has been allocated for housing facilities for mentally challenged individuals in Mamurpur, Narela, and Uchanpur.

The Delhi government will launch the Vayo Anand scheme for senior citizens and construct an integrated complex for children in juvenile reform homes, and has allocated Rs 25 crore and Rs 18 crore, respectively, for the initiatives, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said in the 2026-27 Budget.

The budget lays emphasis on social welfare and inclusive development, with targeted measures for senior citizens, vulnerable groups and children in need of care and rehabilitation.

Gupta said an overall allocation of Rs 2,392 crore has been proposed for the social welfare sector, along with Rs 227 crore specifically earmarked for the welfare of SC/ST/OBC communities.

Rs 80 crore will be spent on the improvement of Scheduled Caste settlements as part of efforts towards social justice, she added.

A provision of Rs 35 crore has been made for housing facilities for mentally challenged individuals in Mamurpur, Narela and Uchanpur, aimed at ensuring a life of dignity for them, the chief minister said.

Vayo Anand Scheme Details

Announcing the 'Vayo Anand' scheme, Gupta said Rs 25 crore has been allocated to create platforms for recreational activities for senior citizens, with the aim of enhancing their quality of life.

Under the Vayo Anand Yojna, recreational centres will be set up across the national capital with the help of elderly groups or resident welfare associations, where games and some sports activities like carom and ludo will be organised for old-age people.

Integrated Complex for Juvenile Care

She further said an integrated complex will be constructed in Alipur for children living in juvenile reform homes, with an allocation of Rs 18 crore.

The facility will include provisions for education, healthcare and skill development to help them reintegrate into society and lead self-reliant lives, she added.