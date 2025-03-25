HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Delhi govt to shift overcrowded Tihar jail to outskirts

Delhi govt to shift overcrowded Tihar jail to outskirts

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 25, 2025 21:33 IST

x

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced plans to shift Tihar Jail to the city's outskirts while setting aside Rs 10 crore in the 2025-26 budget for survey and consultancy services related to the shifting of the jail.

IMAGE: A view of the Tihar jail in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Established in 1958, Tihar Jail is one of India's largest prison complexes comprising nine prisons spread over more than 400 acres -- one prison in Rohini and six prisons in Mandoli.

"In order to decongest the existing Tihar Jail Complex for the welfare of prisoners, a new scheme for development of a new Jail Complex by shifting the existing Tihar Jail Complex to some other location has been formulated," the Delhi chief minister said while presenting the budget in the assembly.

 

Located in West Delhi, Tihar is close to Tilak Nagar and Hari Nagar areas of the city.

Originally designed to house approximately 10,025 inmates, it currently accommodates over 19,000, leading to overcrowding and security challenges.

The Delhi government has initiated the development of new prison complexes in Narela to alleviate congestion.

Meanwhile, a Tihar Jail source said, "We had also asked for space in Baprola, but due to encroachment, we couldn't get that. However, we have written to the Delhi government to provide 100 acres of land somewhere else."

The source said that Jail Numbers 1 to 9 are designed to house approximately 5,000 inmates, but these accommodate over 12,000 prisoners at present.

"Jail Number 10 to 16 are designed to house approximately 3,700 inmates, but currently accommodate over 3,900 inmates. Jail Number 4 in Tihar and 12 in Mandoli Jail are known as 'Mulaija Jail' which means first-time offenders. We have a large number of inmates in these two jails, said the source.

The source also said that a short-term proposal has been made for retrofitting the jail and vertically extending it up to two floors, making the capacity three times.

This will make the space sufficient for accommodation for up to five to ten years, the source said.

The chief minister in her budget also announced the formation of a society under the aegis of the Delhi Jail.

The society will focus on the reformation and rehabilitation of prisoners. It will achieve this by developing their overall skills through various skill-imparting programs. Additionally, the society will professionalise the functioning of different factories and manufacturing units within the jails. However, CM Rekha Gupta did not revealed any date of the shifting plans.

Delhi government offices, ministries and departments will also give preference in procurement to products manufactured in the jail complexes of Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli.

An official who requested anonymity said products made by the inmates are usually consumed in Tihar Jail and also sold through some shops, known as 'Tihar Haat'.

Earnings from these shops are very less, but with this decision, the inmates will earn more.

"There are many different products that inmates make daily. Inmates are being paid for their production. It will be very beneficial for them if products made in Tihar jail are being purchased by different agencies," said the official.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Overcrowded Jails, Packed Beyond Capacity
Overcrowded Jails, Packed Beyond Capacity
Covid: Release prisoners to decongest jails, orders SC
Covid: Release prisoners to decongest jails, orders SC
Releasing prisoners amid Covid:SC asks to set up panel
Releasing prisoners amid Covid:SC asks to set up panel
Yasin Malik kept in separate cell under heavy security
Yasin Malik kept in separate cell under heavy security
VVIPs need great caution in Tihar: Delhi ex-top cop
VVIPs need great caution in Tihar: Delhi ex-top cop

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Take Care Of Your Eyes! 9 Steps

webstory image 2

How Much Actors Pay For Rented Homes

webstory image 3

Foods That Heal: 7 Top Anti-Inflammatory Foods

VIDEOS

Kalyan Banerjee calls Shivraj Chouhan 'dalal'4:34

Kalyan Banerjee calls Shivraj Chouhan 'dalal'

BRO constructs road in Pir Panjal mountain range4:21

BRO constructs road in Pir Panjal mountain range

Tourists flock to Srinagar's Dal lake for scenic beauty and shikara rides1:16

Tourists flock to Srinagar's Dal lake for scenic beauty...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD