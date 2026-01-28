Union Budget: ASK YOUR TAX QUESTIONS

rediffGURUS Mihir Tanna, Vipul Bhavsar, T S Khurana, Vivek Lala and Anil Rego will answer your tax queries related to the Union Budget 2026-27.

Illustrations: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil her ninth consecutive Budget on February 1, 2026. It will be the first time that the Budget is presented on a Sunday.

What the aam janata is interested in is: Will the finance minister announce more income tax rate cuts?

Will it be a historic Budget for the Indian taxpayer? We will come to know on Sunday. And our Tax Gurus will be there to answer your tax queries.

Ask your questions to these rediffGURUS!

Mihir Ashok Tanna works with a well-known chartered accountancy firm in Mumbai. He has more than 15 years of experience in direct taxation.

Ask Mihir your questions HERE.

Vipul Bhavsar has over 16 years of experience in corporate advisory, taxation and financial reporting.

Ask Vipul your questions HERE.

T S Khurana is a fellow member of The Institute of Cost Accountants of India. His areas of expertise are income tax, specifically litigation cases, and GST with more than 40 years of experience.

Ask Vipul your questions HERE.

Vivek Lala has been working as a tax planner since 2018.

Ask Vivek your question HERE.

Anil Rego, an expert in income tax and wealth management, has 20 years of experience in the field of personal finance.

Ask Anil your question HERE.