HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Union Budget: ASK YOUR TAX QUESTIONS

Union Budget: ASK YOUR TAX QUESTIONS

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 28, 2026 15:15 IST

x

rediffGURUS Mihir Tanna, Vipul Bhavsar, T S Khurana, Vivek Lala and Anil Rego will answer your tax queries related to the Union Budget 2026-27.

Illustrations: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil her ninth consecutive Budget on February 1, 2026. It will be the first time that the Budget is presented on a Sunday.

What the aam janata is interested in is: Will the finance minister announce more income tax rate cuts?

Will it be a historic Budget for the Indian taxpayer? We will come to know on Sunday. And our Tax Gurus will be there to answer your tax queries.

Ask your questions to these rediffGURUS!

Mihir TannaMihir Ashok Tanna works with a well-known chartered accountancy firm in Mumbai. He has more than 15 years of experience in direct taxation.
Ask Mihir your questions HERE.

 

 

Vipul BhavsarVipul Bhavsar has over 16 years of experience in corporate advisory, taxation and financial reporting.
Ask Vipul your questions HERE.

 

 

T S KhuranaT S Khurana is a fellow member of The Institute of Cost Accountants of India. His areas of expertise are income tax, specifically litigation cases, and GST with more than 40 years of experience.
Ask Vipul your questions HERE.

 

 

Vivek LalaVivek Lala has been working as a tax planner since 2018.
Ask Vivek your question HERE.

 

 

Anil RegoAnil Rego, an expert in income tax and wealth management, has 20 years of experience in the field of personal finance.
Ask Anil your question HERE.

 
REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why MF Investors Can't Trade on Budget Day
Why MF Investors Can't Trade on Budget Day
Pension, Property, ITR: Your Tax Qs Answered
Pension, Property, ITR: Your Tax Qs Answered
Your Everyday Tax Issues Explained
Your Everyday Tax Issues Explained
From LTCG to Will: Key Tax Answers
From LTCG to Will: Key Tax Answers
How To Deal With Tax On ESOPs, HRA, LTCG
How To Deal With Tax On ESOPs, HRA, LTCG

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Was Everyone Eating Khichdi At Davos?

webstory image 2

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 3

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

VIDEOS

Rasha Thadani Looks Exactly Like Her Mom Raveena1:06

Rasha Thadani Looks Exactly Like Her Mom Raveena

Sharad Pawar, Wife Pratibha Pawar Leave for Baramati0:24

Sharad Pawar, Wife Pratibha Pawar Leave for Baramati

Ajit Pawar death: Eyewitnesses describe Baramati plane crash horror4:18

Ajit Pawar death: Eyewitnesses describe Baramati plane...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO