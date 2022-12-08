News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi BJP faces overhaul after drubbing in MCD polls

Delhi BJP faces overhaul after drubbing in MCD polls

Source: PTI
December 08, 2022 20:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An organisational overhaul in Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party is afoot in the light of the party's defeat in the MCD election, the party leaders said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses party workers after the party crossed the majority mark in the MCD polls, at the party headquarters, New Delhi, December 7, 2022. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai are also present. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

The clamour for change was evident even as the party trailed behind the AAP during counting of MCD election votes on Wednesday. The party lost the polls to the AAP, which bagged 134 of the 250 wards.

Even in a meeting on the result day, state president Adesh Gupta had said that the post of president needed to be respected because the post did not just represent the person but the "prestige and authority of the organisation." 

He also urged the party workers to not give credence to any conspiracy gossip floating around to upstage him, said a senior leader present in the meeting.

 

No immediate reaction was available from Gupta on the issue.

Party leaders said notwithstanding the BJP's underwhelming performance in the polls, Gupta's term was anyway likely to end later this month.

There is also the need to change the present general secretary (organisation) Siddharthan who has been holding the post in Delhi BJP for over seven years, a party leader said.

"The performance of the party during the tenure of both Siddharthan and Gupta has not been very good," said a senior party office-bearer in Delhi BJP.

Siddharthan had taken charge as Delhi BJP general secretary (organisation) in July 2015.

In his tenure, the Delhi BJP won the civic body polls in 2017 and all seven Lok Sabha seats in 2019.

However, in recent years, the party lost Delhi assembly elections in 2020, bypolls for municipal wards in 2021, Rajendra Nagar assembly bypolls, and MCD elections this month.

Under Gupta, who had taken charge as Delhi BJP president in June 2020, the party failed to win any election.

The only saving grace for him is that despite the anti-incumbency and negative exit poll results, the party put up a spirited fight and managed to win 104 wards in the MCD polls, party leaders said.

According to the Delhi BJP functionaries, the organisational changes in Delhi BJP are in works, since the post of state president has a term of three years which is nearing its end.

The organisational elections of national BJP are scheduled to be complete before 2023.

As per party constitution, organisational restructuring should be done in 50 per cent of the state units ahead of changes in national organisation, they added. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BJP won't approach AAP candidates: Mann on MCD win
BJP won't approach AAP candidates: Mann on MCD win
Need Modi's blessings: Kejriwal after defeating BJP
Need Modi's blessings: Kejriwal after defeating BJP
Delhi's richest candidate (from BJP) bites the dust
Delhi's richest candidate (from BJP) bites the dust
'Muslims of Gujarat voted for BJP in big numbers'
'Muslims of Gujarat voted for BJP in big numbers'
Support to BJP reflects anger against dynasty: Modi
Support to BJP reflects anger against dynasty: Modi
No proposal to reintroduce NJAC bill: Govt in RS
No proposal to reintroduce NJAC bill: Govt in RS
BJP wins Azam Khan's Rampur Sadar for first time
BJP wins Azam Khan's Rampur Sadar for first time
GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS - 2022

GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS

More like this

When exit polls on MCD election wrote off BJP

When exit polls on MCD election wrote off BJP

AAP wins Delhi but BJP bags 100+ seats, Cong 9

AAP wins Delhi but BJP bags 100+ seats, Cong 9

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances