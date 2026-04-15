Delhi Bar Owner Faces Charges for Alleged Unlicensed Dance Performances and Drug Seizure

A Delhi bar owner is facing legal trouble after being booked for allegedly hosting dance performances without a valid license, leading to a police raid and drug seizure.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Delhi bar owner has been booked for allegedly hosting unlicensed dance performances.

Police raided the bar in Paharganj and seized small quantities of MDMA.

The bar was operating without the necessary license for dance performances.

A case has been registered against the bar's manager and others for violations including obscene acts.

The Municipal Corporation has been informed about the license violations for further action.

A Delhi bar owner has been booked for allegedly hosting dance performances on the premises without holding a valid licence, an official said on Wednesday.

The FIR was filed after a Delhi Police team raided the bar in the Paharganj area. It also seized small quantities of ecstasy (MDMA) from two persons. The Delhi Police's Special Staff carried out the operation, a police statement read.

"Upon verification, the establishment was found to be operating without the requisite licence for such activities," the statement added.

A case was registered at the Paharganj police station under BNS Sections 296 (obscene acts), 223A/3/5 ( disobedience...) against the bar's manager, identified as Tasleem (42), along with others.

The police also lodged a separate case in connection with the seizure of MDMA.

"Officials said that the Municipal Corporation has also been informed about the violations of licence conditions by the establishment for necessary action," the statement added.