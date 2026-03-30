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Home  » News » Delhi Assembly Session Ends with Legislative Business, Speaker Voices Concerns Over Opposition Conduct

Delhi Assembly Session Ends with Legislative Business, Speaker Voices Concerns Over Opposition Conduct

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 30, 2026 22:19 IST

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The Delhi Assembly's budget session concluded with significant legislative activity, but Speaker Vijender Gupta raised concerns about the opposition's disruptive conduct and negative approach during the proceedings.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Delhi Assembly budget session concluded with over 15 hours of legislative business.
  • Speaker Vijender Gupta expressed concerns about the opposition's 'negative approach' and disruptions during the session.
  • All seven pending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports were tabled and discussed in the house.
  • The Speaker highlighted the historical significance of March 30, noting Swami Shraddhanand's protest against the Rowlatt Act in 1919.

The budget session of the Delhi Assembly concluded with over 15 hours of legislative business, said Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday, describing it as a "result-oriented engagement" during the proceedings.

"The second part of the fourth session of the eighth legislative assembly was held from March 23 to March 27, 2026, comprised four sittings conducted on 23rd, 24th, 25th and 27th March 2026 and concluded with a total working time of 15 hours and 16 minutes," Gupta said.

 

Key Legislative Outcomes

During the budget session, the Speaker said all seven pending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports were tabled in the house.

"Multiple audit reports relating to state finance, revenue, economic, social, and general sectors, public sector undertakings, Delhi Jal Board and universities of the Delhi government were laid, taken up for discussion and referred to the appropriate committees," Gupta said.

The Speaker stated that 63 notices were received under Special Mention, of which 44 were raised in the house under Rule 280.

Concerns Over Opposition Conduct

Gupta also said that the conduct of Opposition observed during this session raises "serious concerns" for parliamentary functioning.

"It is a matter of concern that the opposition has displayed a completely negative approach during this session. It is indeed unfortunate that the opposition chose to abstain from the House proceedings in the name of protest, despite there being no substantive issue," Gupta said.

There was no immediate response from the AAP on the matter.

"Deliberate disruption of proceedings, preventing the House from functioning, disregarding its dignity, and subsequently attempting to create misleading narratives reflect a pattern of indiscipline that cannot be accepted," he added.

Speaker's Engagements

Meanwhile, Gupta met President Droupadi Murmu and Delhi Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and presented them a coffee table book named 'Shatabdi Yatra-Vir Vithalbhai Patel.'

The Speaker also briefed the President on the historical significance of March 30, saying that on this day in 1919, Swami Shraddhanand led a non-violent protest against the oppressive Rowlatt Act at Delhi's Chandni Chowk, Gupta said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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