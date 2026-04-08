Man Who Breached Delhi Assembly Security Sent to Police Custody

A man who breached security at the Delhi Assembly by driving an SUV into the complex has been remanded to police custody, prompting an investigation into potential motives and connections.

Photograph: ANI

Key Points A man who breached Delhi Assembly security by driving an SUV onto the premises has been remanded to eight days in police custody.

The court deemed the accused, Sarabjeet Singh, mentally capable of understanding his actions, despite defence claims of mental health issues.

Police seek to investigate a potential conspiracy, track the accused's movements, and recover his phone, believed to contain incriminating evidence related to the Delhi Assembly security breach.

The accused faces charges including attempt to murder after allegedly trying to run over a CRPF head constable during the incident at the Delhi Assembly.

The accused is believed to be a supporter of the Kisan Andolan (farmers' agitation) and had shared related content on social media.

A Delhi court on Tuesday sent a man who caused a security breach at the Assembly by forcing his way into the complex in an SUV to eight days' police custody.

Police produced accused Sarabjeet Singh before Judicial Magistrate Kartik Taparia, seeking 10 days of police custody, but were only granted eight days.

"The allegations against the accused are very serious, and from the prima-facie case as brought on by the investigating agency, it does not appear that the accused is mentally incapacitated to not understand the consequences of his actions," the court said.

"Further, the accused had also hired two taxi drivers to drive him around for a sum of Rs 2,000. Learned Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) for the State has submitted that this fact is sufficient to show that the accused was in full possession of his senses and had deliberately entered the Delhi Assembly for clandestine motives," the court added.

The investigating officer (IO) had filed an application seeking 10 days of police custody to conduct an in-depth probe to unearth any conspiracy behind the security breach, track Singh's movements and activities across Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, identify others involved and investigate a potential terror angle.

The plea stated that the police are yet to find Singh's phone, suspected to have incriminating evidence, which he allegedly threw away in a river in Haryana. It further stated the need to investigate why Singh entered a sensitive area of the Assembly premises, sat inside the car of a VIP, and left a bouquet there.

APP Atul Shrivastava argued that the charge of attempt to murder has been invoked in the case as Singh tried to run his car over a CRPF head constable twice while entering and exiting through Gate no. 2 of the Assembly premises.

He also argued that the accused is hostile and non-cooperating in the police investigation, warranting the need for police custody.

The defence counsel opposed the plea for police custody, arguing that Singh is not mentally fit to understand the consequences of his actions and has been undergoing regular medical treatment for his mental issues.

According to the defence, Singh abruptly left home a fortnight ago to visit his sister in Chandigarh without telling anyone and stayed in a gurdwara there.

He allegedly drove back to Delhi upon learning that his nephew had gone missing. Singh's lawyer submitted that he mistook the Delhi Assembly for a gurdwara and entered the premises "without having any intention to do so".

The court ordered the IO to produce the accused before it again on April 15.

It also allowed the IO to use handcuffs on the accused in light of his "violent and hostile" behaviour.

Accused's Background and Possible Motives

Singh, 37, is believed to be a "follower of the Kisan Andolan (farmers' agitation)". He has shared several posts on social media platforms expressing support for farmer leaders who lost their lives during a 2020-21 agitation against three contentious farm laws that have since been repealed. Some of this content was later deleted.

The sports utility vehicle (SUV), bearing an Uttar Pradesh registration from Pilibhit, rammed through Gate No. 2 of the Assembly around 2 pm on Monday. According to police sources, the vehicle came from the Delhi University side, took a sharp turn, broke the boom barriers and entered the premises.

The Assembly has six gates, with Gate No. 2 being designated for VIP movement and exclusively opened only during special events, while Gate No. 1 and the service gate handle regular access.

A case has been registered at the Civil Lines police station under appropriate sections of law, including attempt to murder, criminal trespass with preparations to commit an offence, use of criminal force against a public servant and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, along with other relevant provisions pertaining to obstruction of public servants in the discharge of duty.