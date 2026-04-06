Security breach at Delhi assembly as car breaks through gate

A masked driver breached security at the Delhi Assembly by driving a car through a boundary gate, prompting a security investigation and raising concerns about potential vulnerabilities.

IMAGE: A car crashed through one of the boundary gates of the Delhi assembly premises. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points A car driven by a masked individual forced entry through a boundary gate of the Delhi Assembly.

The car, bearing a Uttar Pradesh registration, broke through Gate No. 2, causing a security scare.

The driver left a flower bouquet near the Speaker's office before leaving the premises.

Authorities are treating the incident as a potential security breach, raising serious concerns.

The incident occurred shortly after bomb threats were received during the recent budget session.

A car driven by a masked man forced through one of the boundary gates of the Delhi Assembly premises, leading to a security scare on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The car, bearing a UP registration number, entered the Assembly premises breaking through Gate No. 2 at around 2 PM, they said.

"The driver proceeded towards the office of Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and placed a flower bouquet near the porch before retreating," said a Delhi Secretariat official.

The incident has raised "serious" security concerns, and authorities are treating it as a potential "security breach", he said.

The incident comes close on the heels of bomb threats received by the Assembly during the recently concluded budget session.