Home  » News » Delhi Neighbours Arrested After Holi Music Dispute Leads to Gunfire

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 06, 2026 18:04 IST

A Holi celebration in Delhi turned violent after a dispute over loud music led to a shooting, resulting in the arrest of three individuals and highlighting the dangers of escalating neighbourhood conflicts.

Key Points

  • Three people were arrested in Delhi after a dispute over loud music during Holi celebrations escalated into a shooting.
  • The incident occurred in Pratap Nagar when a neighbour objected to the complainant's loud music, leading to an argument.
  • Police recovered empty cartridges from the scene and a semi-automatic pistol with a live cartridge from one of the suspects.
  • One of the arrested individuals has a prior criminal record involving cheating and criminal intimidation.

Three people, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly opening fire during a quarrel with neighbours over loud music during Holi celebrations in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar, police said on Friday.

The incident was reported on March 4 in Pratap Nagar, in which the complainant, Monu (29), alleged that he was playing music during Holi celebrations when his neighbour and the latter's sister objected to the loud sound, leading to an argument between them, they said.

 

The dispute escalated when the duo allegedly called an associate who arrived at the spot and opened fire before fleeing. No one was injured in the incident, a senior police officer said.

Following the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and began an investigation. A forensic team inspected the spot and recovered an empty cartridge from the scene, police said.

Investigation and Arrests

During the probe, police traced and apprehended the neighbour, a 30-year-old man, and his 25-year-old sister. Two more empty cartridges were recovered from their possession, they said.

Based on their disclosure, police arrested their associate, Shubham alias Mangu (23), a resident of Loni in Uttar Pradesh. A semi-automatic pistol along with a live cartridge was recovered from him, they said.

During verification, Shubham was found to be previously involved in three criminal cases related to cheating and criminal intimidation, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
