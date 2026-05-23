Dehydrated birds dropping dead from Delhi skies

As Delhi endures a scorching heatwave, veterinarians and animal rescuers are witnessing a surge in distressed animals suffering from dehydration, heatstroke, and other heat-related ailments, prompting urgent calls for community support.

IMAGE: Dead fish seen in Sanjay lake as water dried up due to the scorching heat in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi's extreme heatwave is causing a surge in heat-related illnesses among birds and stray animals.

Veterinarians are reporting a significant increase in cases of dehydration, heatstroke, and infections in animals.

Pigeons, eagles, and stray dogs are particularly vulnerable to the effects of the intense heat.

Animal welfare groups are urging residents to provide water and shaded areas for animals to help them cope with the heat.

Rapid urbanisation and shrinking green cover are exacerbating the challenges faced by birds in accessing water.

As the summer sun scorches rooftops and concrete lanes across Delhi, city veterinarians and animal rescuers say exhausted pigeons are dropping unconscious from the sky, dehydrated eagles are being picked up from roadsides and street animals are suffering from stomach toxicity amid the capital's punishing heatwave.

Across the city, veterinarians and rescuers say that distress calls involving birds and stray animals suffering from dehydration, heat strokes, and infections have risen sharply over the past few weeks as prolonged dry conditions and extreme temperatures continue to batter Delhi and the NCR.

Rising Cases of Heat-Related Illnesses in Delhi Animals

Delhi has been reeling under heatwave conditions over the past few days, with temperatures crossing the 45 degrees Celsius mark in several areas, leading to heat strokes, extremely dry conditions, and warm nights.

A veterinarian at Abhay Daanam Bird and Animal Hospital in the Delhi-NCR region said the facility is receiving nearly 20 bird cases daily linked to heat-related illnesses, marking around a 50 per cent rise in recent weeks.

"Most of the birds coming to us are pigeons. A large number of them are suffering from pigeon pox, an infection that spreads more during periods of extreme heat and poor conditions. We are also getting other kinds of birds, besides horses and cows that are being brought in with dehydration, heat strokes, and immovable conditions," he told PTI.

Pigeon pox is a viral disease affecting pigeons and other birds and causes lesions, weakness, and feeding difficulties. Experts said extreme heat, stress, and unhygienic surroundings often aggravate the spread of such infections.

Impact on Different Bird Species

A veterinarian working in the Shahdara and Chandni Chowk areas said he is currently receiving nearly 70 to 80 cases everyday involving birds suffering from dehydration, breathlessness, and heat-related distress.

"Most of the cases are of pigeons, black kites, and eagles. Many birds are brought to us in unconscious states because of the heatwave. We are giving them ORS and fluids to help them regain consciousness and recover," he said.

"Some birds arrive in extremely critical condition and we are unable to save them. But when we get calls in the early stages, treatment becomes easier and survival chances improve significantly," he added.

Stray Animals and Gastrointestinal Issues

Manta Sidhu from People For Animals said the organisation has also been rescuing several stray dogs, cats, and other street animals suffering from dehydration and gastrointestinal infections during the summer.

"Garbage rots much faster during the summer season. When animals consume food from garbage dumps or trucks, they are getting toxicity and gastro infections. Pig fever is also becoming a major issue," she said.

Sidhu urged residents to place bowls of drinking water and create shaded resting spots for animals in their neighbourhoods.

"Everybody has dogs and other animals in their lanes. People should keep water and some shaded space for them, especially during such harsh weather," she added.

Community Efforts and Long-Term Solutions

Abhishek Jain from Vidyasagar Jeev Daya Parivaar, which runs round-the-clock bird ambulance services across Delhi-NCR along with his brother Amit Jain, said the organisation is currently receiving around 40 distress calls daily related to birds affected by heat strokes and dehydration.

"We have seen nearly a 30 per cent rise in heat-related cases. Many birds are found unconscious because of dehydration and heat strokes. We rescue them and provide treatment immediately," Abhishek Jain said.

He said eagles account for a large share of the birds being rescued during the ongoing heatwave.

"People sometimes keep food and water for pigeons and other domesticated birds, but eagles do not have such access. They end up severely dehydrated and are often found lying unconscious," he said.

Amit Jain, chairperson of the NGO, said the organisation has launched a large-scale outreach campaign to help animals survive the harsh summer.

"We have started distributing 10,000 pots of water free of cost so that people can keep them outside their homes for birds and stray animals. Once these birds become unconscious, they also become vulnerable to attacks by other animals, leading to injuries that require additional treatment," he said.

Urbanisation and Its Impact on Bird Survival

Pankaj Gupta from Bird Count India said most resident bird species in Delhi are adapted to high temperatures, but rapid urbanisation and reduction in wetlands are making survival increasingly difficult.

"Most resident birds in Delhi have lived here for thousands of years, so they are adapted to the heat. The real problem is rapid urbanisation, reduction in wetlands and shrinking green cover because of which birds are not able to access enough water," he said.

"We advise people to keep a bowl of clean water in a shaded area and refill it at least twice a day. Make sure that the bowls are clean. Birds do not need feeding because they are capable of finding food on their own, but water is the major issue during this season," he said.

"It is very important to place the bowl in a shaded spot. If water is kept in direct heat, bacteria grows quickly. Clean bowls and fresh water twice a day can go a long way in helping birds survive the summer," he added.

A Delhi-based veterinarian, who did not wish to be named, said peacocks, kites, and other large birds are increasingly being brought in with dehydration and heat stress, while several street dogs and cats are also arriving with breathlessness and exhaustion linked to the extreme weather.

"Peacocks, kites, and other large birds are increasingly being found weak or disoriented in open areas. Heat stress affects their movement, feeding, and ability to fly. Dehydration is becoming a common problem this season. We are also treating street dogs and cats coming in with breathlessness and heat-related distress," the veterinarian said.

Animal welfare groups and veterinarians have appealed to residents to place earthen water bowls on balconies, rooftops and outside homes to help birds and stray animals cope with the extreme summer conditions.