Rediff.com  » News » Uttarakhand bans 5 medicines made by Ramdev's Patanjali

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 11, 2022 16:29 IST
Uttarakhand Ayurveda and Unani Licensing Authority has asked Divya Pharmacy to stop the production of five medicines and produce their revised formulation sheets for approval.

IMAGE: Yog guru Ramdev releases 'first evidence-based medicine for Covid-19 by Patanjali'. Photograph: ANI Photo

Divya Pharmacy manufactures Yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali products.

According to the notice issued on Wednesday, Bpgrit, Madhugrit, Thyrogrit, Lipidom tablets and Eyegrit Gold tablets are being promoted as medicines for blood pressure, diabetes, goitre, glaucoma, and high cholesterol.

The notice says the company can restart manufacturing these products only after the authority approves their revised formulation sheets.

A panel constituted by the authority has already examined the original formulation sheets and label claims of the products.

 

The action was taken following a complaint filed by a doctor from Kerala, K V Babu, in which he had accused Divya Pharmacy of violating Drugs and Magic Remedies (objectionable advertisement) Act and Drugs and Cosmetic Act.

Babu had lodged his complaint against the firm with Uttarakhand Ayurveda and Unani Licensing Authority in July this year and followed it up with another via email on October 11.

The notice signed by joint director and drug controller of the state health authority G C N Jangapangi has sought a reply from Divya Pharmacy within a week.

It has also asked the firm to remove all its “misleading” and “objectionable” advertisements immediately from the media space.

However, Patanjali spokesperson S K Tijarawala said no such notice has so far been received by the firm.

A similar controversy had erupted when Ramdev had launched Patanjali's "Coronil" tablet in 2021 claiming it to be an evidence-based cure for Covid.

