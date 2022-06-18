News
Transformational reforms underway in armed forces: Army Chief

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 18, 2022 11:22 IST
Transformational reforms are underway in the armed forces even as the country's active borders and equally challenging internal threats mandate a very high level of operational preparedness, Army Chief General Manoj Pande said on Saturday.

Addressing a Combined Graduation Parade at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal near Hyderabad, he said emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing robotics and hypersonics are no longer confined to theories but are physically manifesting in battlefields.

 

"There are also transformational reforms underway in the armed forces in the human resources management and other domains such as capability development with focus on 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance), he said.

"India's security canvas is vast, complex and multifaceted. Our active borders and equally challenging internal security threats mandate a very high level of operational preparedness," the Army chief said.

He further said harnessing and leveraging technology is no longer an option but an essential mission mandate.

