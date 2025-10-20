Deepotsav Has Deepened Ayodhya's Aura

'Deepotsav aligns with the Adityanath government's vision to enhance Ayodhya's spiritual and cultural grandeur and transform it into a global pilgrimage and tourism hub.'

IMAGE: Fireworks during Deepotsav celebrations on the eve of Diwali in Ayodhya, October 20, 2025. Photographs: uptourismgovX/ANI Photo

The temple town of Ayodhya shimmered like a constellation on Sunday night as more than 2.6 million diyas flickered along the banks of the Saryu river on the eve of Diwali, locally celebrated as Deepotsav.

The celebrations set a new Guinness World Record, eclipsing previous Deepotsav feats.

The spectacle was led by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his saffron turban glowing in the lamp-lit night.

In a parallel record, 2,128 devotees performed aarti simultaneously on the riverbanks.

The UP government has, over successive years, made and broken its own records in orchestrating the largest displays of diyas in a single location.

In 2023 and 2024, more than 2.2 million diyas and 2.5 million diyas lit up the Saryu banks, respectively.

This year, under the aegis of UP Tourism, the flagship event was organised jointly by the Dr Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University and the Ayodhya district administration, with 33,000 volunteers tending the flames of over 2.6 million lamps.

Sant Sharan Mishra, nodal officer for the Deepotsav, revealed that over 2.8 million diyas were arranged for verification by the Guinness World Records team.

At Ghat No 10, volunteers formed a massive Swastik with 80,000 lamps, an emblem of auspiciousness illuminating the riverfront.

Deepotsav has only deepened Ayodhya's spiritual aura. The influx of pilgrims and tourists in the town has surged, particularly after the consecration of the Lord Ram temple on January 22, 2024.

Visitor numbers, once a modest 17.8 million in 2017, jumped to 164.4 million in 2024 and soared to 238.2 million in the first half of 2025, including nearly 50,000 foreign tourists.

IMAGE: Fireworks during the Deepotsav celebrations.

"Deepotsav aligns with the Adityanath government's vision to enhance Ayodhya's spiritual and cultural grandeur and transform it into a global pilgrimage and tourism hub," a senior official said

The growth in devotees has invigorated the local economy, generating employment opportunities and supported by modern infrastructure, including a new international airport and upgraded railway connectivity, the official added.

The 2025 celebrations also featured a laser show, music, and cultural performances by national and international troupes, alongside colourful tableaux depicting iconic episodes from the revered Ramayan.

A Saryu maha aarti unfolded against the river's glowing banks, with Vedic scholars chanting hymns that mingled with the shimmering lamps.

As many as 1,100 made-in-India drones illuminated the night sky, depicting images of Lord Hanuman above the city.

When the Guinness official announced the two new records, the chief minister appealed to the crowd to wave their smartphones aloft, merging traditional devotion with modern technology.

