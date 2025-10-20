HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PIX: Ayodhya Deepotsav glows with 26 lakh diyas, sets world record

PIX: Ayodhya Deepotsav glows with 26 lakh diyas, sets world record

By Anuj Jaiswal
October 20, 2025 09:01 IST

Ayodhya set a Guinness World Record during Deepotsav 2025 by lighting over 26 lakh oil lamps and hosting the largest-ever Saryu aarti, which was organised by the Uttar Pradesh tourism department in collaboration with the Ayodhya district administration.

IMAGE: Over twenty-six lakh diyas are being illuminated across 56 ghats with a laser show along the banks of the Saryu River in Ayodhya as part of the grand Deepotsav celebrations on the eve of Deepawali, in Ayodhya, October 19, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

In the largest display of oil lamps, 2,617,215 diyas were lit along the banks of the Saryu River. During the event, many participants engaged in a simultaneous 'diya' rotation.

 

According to officials, over 30,000 volunteers from universities, colleges, and various other departments took part in the diya-lighting and rotational activities.

Photograph: ANI Photo

These diyas were arranged in a precise pattern to ensure accurate counting and verification by representatives from Guinness World Records.

In the Saryu Aarti, 2,128 devotees performed the aarti on the evening of October 17.

Photograph: ANI Photo

On the UP Govt making two new Guinness World Records during Deepotsav, Guinness World Records adjudicator Richard Stenning told ANI, "Today we have witnessed an amazing display. 26,17,215 oil lamps, it is officially a Guinness World Record. Every year, this is getting more and more. It is an honour to be here... It is a truly spectacular thing. It is incredible..."

Photograph: ANI Photo

"It was a grand Deepotsav. It will be remembered for years. 26,17,215 diyas were lit here. This was the highest in the world. We have certified it with the Guinness World Record. We are very happy that it was a success...," Guinness World Records official Nischal Barot told ANI.

Earlier, the city of Ayodhya celebrated Diwali with a grand event featuring a drone show that was held in Ram Ki Paidi, which is located on the banks of the River Saryu.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lights a lamp on the occasion of Deepotsav. Photograph: ANI Photo

The drone show also featured visuals of Lord Hanuman, Lord Shri Ram, Dhanush, and Ravana.

A Ram Leela was also performed at Ram Ki Paidi, accompanied by a laser and light show. With the ghats illuminated by diyas and colourful lights, Deepotsav was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the city. (ANI)

Anuj Jaiswal in Ayodhya
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
