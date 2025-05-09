Debris resembling parts of missile found in Punjab

Amid the military conflict between India and Pakistan, debris resembling parts of a missile was found in a field in Hoshiarpur, while metal parts of some unidentified objects were discovered at two locations in Bathinda, officials said on Friday.

IMAGE: Remains of a projectile were discovered in Makhanwindi village near Amritsar on Thursday. Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

Some villagers in Bathinda also claimed they heard loud explosions and saw lights flashing in the sky on Thursday night, triggering panic in the area.

In Hoshiarpur, metal debris resembling parts of a missile was found on Thursday evening, SP (Investigation) Mukesh Kumar said.

Acting promptly, police informed the Indian Air Force (IAF) after cordoning off the area. A team from the IAF soon reached at the site and conducted a preliminary inspection, the SP said.

In Bathinda, debris of an unidentified object was found in a field in Tungwali village on Friday.

"Some objects fell on the field (on Thursday night) followed by a loud explosion, which damaged the windows, doors and a cattle shed of a nearby house," a villager said.

Another villager said a three-foot deep crater was created after the objects fell on the field.

Police said the Army will be the right authority to give information about the exact nature of the objects.

The area has been cordoned off, a police officer said, adding that no one was hurt in the incident.

Police have cautioned the local people not to touch any metal debris lying on the ground.

Metal parts were also found in a field at Burj Mahima village in Bathinda.

A metal object resembling a shell was also found in Pathankot district, officials said.

The developments followed after India on Thursday thwarted Pakistan's fresh attempts to strike military sites with drones and missiles, including in Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur, after foiling its attempts to target military installations in 15 cities in the northern and western parts of the country.

According to the defence ministry, the Pakistani military attempted to target Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai and Bhuj.

The renewed attempts by the Pakistani forces came after the Indian armed forces on Wednesday carried out precise missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.