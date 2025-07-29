HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
TN horror: Dalit techie killed over inter-caste relationship

TN horror: Dalit techie killed over inter-caste relationship

Source: PTI
July 29, 2025 12:10 IST

An IT employee belonging to a Scheduled Caste has been hacked to death by a youth, allegedly over an inter-caste relationship, police have said.

The 27-year-old victim was employed as an engineer with a software firm in Chennai. He was murdered near a Siddha facility in Tirunelveli on Sunday by the accused youth, police said.

 

The suspect, S Surjith, was arrested on July 28 and remanded.

According to a police officer, both the parents of the accused are sub-inspectors.

A case has been registered against the SI couple and their son Surjith under various sections of BNS and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, police said.

Police investigation revealed that on July 27, the victim Kavin had gone to KTC Nagar to consult the woman, a Siddha consultant, about his grandfather's health condition.

"He was accosted by the woman's brother Surjith who invited him home for a discussion. Trusting him, Kavin went along with him. But enroute, Surjith abruptly stopped his two-wheeler, pulled out a sickle and indiscriminately attacked Kavin," police said.

Though Kavin attempted to flee, Surjith overtook him and hacked him to death, police said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
UP honour killing victim was shot twice by father
Inter-caste marriages may reduce caste tensions: SC
'There is no feeling of honour involved in these killings'
Shocking! An Honour Killing in Mumbai
Newlywed pushes husband into well after discovering...

