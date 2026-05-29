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Home  » News » Day after resigning, Siddaramaiah meets Sonia, Rahul

Day after resigning, Siddaramaiah meets Sonia, Rahul

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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May 29, 2026 12:08 IST

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Following his resignation as Karnataka's Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah met with Rahul Gandhi to discuss his future role within the Congress party and the formation of the new government.

Siddaramaiah meets Rahul Gandhi

IMAGE: Outgoing Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah meets Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: @siddaramaiah X/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Siddaramaiah met with Rahul Gandhi to discuss his future within the Congress party after resigning as Karnataka's Chief Minister.
  • Siddaramaiah has declined a Rajya Sabha seat and expressed his desire to remain in Karnataka, rather than taking on a central role.
  • Discussions included potential roles for Siddaramaiah's son and loyalists in the new Karnataka Cabinet.
  • The Congress party is working on rearranging the party organisation in Karnataka following the change in leadership.
  • A Congress Legislature Party meeting is expected to be held to elect the new Chief Minister of Karnataka.

A day after resigning as the chief minister of Karnataka, Congress leader Siddaramaiah met Rahul Gandhi at Sonia Gandhi's 10, Janpath residence on Friday morning.

He was accompanied by his son Yathindra.

 

Future Course Discussions

The meeting is seen as significant because Siddaramaiah will discuss his future course with the Congress leadership, after having already declined a Rajya Sabha seat.

Siddaramaiah has also said that he wants to remain in Karnataka and is not keen on a central role, which the party high command had suggested to him.

Sources said Siddaramaiah only met Rahul Gandhi, as Sonia Gandhi was not present during the meeting.

Siddaramaiah thanked Rahul Gandhi for giving him an opportunity to serve the state and informed him that he had resigned from the chief minister's post as asked, the sources said.

Karnataka Cabinet and Government Formation

Siddaramaiah is also likely to seek a berth for his son and loyalists in the new Karnataka Cabinet, including the post of deputy chief minister, they said.

According to the sources, Siddaramaiah later met Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and discussed the new government formation in Karnataka and his future role in the party.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala, who was present during Siddaramaiah's hour-long meeting with Rahul Gandhi, said, "It was a very pleasant meeting. They discussed multiple issues."

Asked if the transition will be smooth in Karnataka, he said, "Absolutely. There is no hurdle in the smooth tradition of power in the state."

Transition of Power

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday formally accepted Siddaramaiah's resignation as the chief minister.

According to the sources, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is likely to take over as the chief minister of Karnataka, will separately hold discussions on government formation with Congress general secretary in charge of organisation, K C Venugopal.

The Congress will also work on rearranging the party organisation in Karnataka for which discussions will be held on Friday, the sources said.

A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka is likely to be held on Saturday to elect the new chief minister, they said.

A two-time chief minister, Siddaramaiah joined the Congress in 2006 after switching sides from the Janata Dal-Secular.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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