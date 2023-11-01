Day after Cong move, SP takes 65 LS seats in UP, gives 15 to INDIA bloc

The Samajwadi Party has decided to fight on 65 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and give the remaining 15 seats to the INDIA bloc, said SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav (second from left) along with party workers rides a bicycle during the party's 'pichhda, dalit, alpsankhyak, Muslim' yatra, in Lucknow, October 30, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Samajwadi Party held a long-day state executive meeting today at the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow, where SP National President Akhilesh Yadav, National General Secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav, Ramgopal Yadav, and many other senior leaders were present.

The SP spokesperson said, "SP is the biggest opposition party in Uttar Pradesh and it has a vote share of 35 percent in the 2022 UP assembly elections. The Samajwadi Party itself is capable of fighting and winning on all 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP but being a part of the alliance, it will fight on 65 seats. If, in the future, we are not fighting in alliance, then we will fight on all 80 seats."

In Wednesday's meeting, the party focused on the pichhda, dalit, alapsnkhyak agenda for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Recently, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said focusing on PDA (pichhda, dalit, alapsnkhyak) is his strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The seat equation for the opposition alliance will become a matter of debate as UP Congress state president Ajay Rai mentioned that Congress is prepared for all 80 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and is ready to contest on all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.