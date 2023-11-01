News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Day after Cong move, SP takes 65 LS seats in UP, gives 15 to INDIA bloc

Day after Cong move, SP takes 65 LS seats in UP, gives 15 to INDIA bloc

By Usman Kidwai
November 01, 2023 23:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Samajwadi Party has decided to fight on 65 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and give the remaining 15 seats to the INDIA bloc, said SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav (second from left) along with party workers rides a bicycle during the party's 'pichhda, dalit, alpsankhyak, Muslim' yatra, in Lucknow, October 30, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Samajwadi Party held a long-day state executive meeting today at the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow, where SP National President Akhilesh Yadav, National General Secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav, Ramgopal Yadav, and many other senior leaders were present.

 

The SP spokesperson said, "SP is the biggest opposition party in Uttar Pradesh and it has a vote share of 35 percent in the 2022 UP assembly elections. The Samajwadi Party itself is capable of fighting and winning on all 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP but being a part of the alliance, it will fight on 65 seats. If, in the future, we are not fighting in alliance, then we will fight on all 80 seats."

In Wednesday's meeting, the party focused on the pichhda, dalit, alapsnkhyak agenda for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Recently, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said focusing on PDA (pichhda, dalit, alapsnkhyak) is his strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The seat equation for the opposition alliance will become a matter of debate as UP Congress state president Ajay Rai mentioned that Congress is prepared for all 80 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and is ready to contest on all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Usman Kidwai in Lucknow
Source: ANI
 
Print this article
Tell us if you want alliance or not: Akhilesh to Cong
Tell us if you want alliance or not: Akhilesh to Cong
Akhilesh's tirade continues, UP Cong chief hits back
Akhilesh's tirade continues, UP Cong chief hits back
Miffed over MP snub, Akhilesh warns Congress
Miffed over MP snub, Akhilesh warns Congress
World Cup 2023: Hardik ruled out of Sri Lanka game
World Cup 2023: Hardik ruled out of Sri Lanka game
India's bowlers not seeking 'rest' despite workload
India's bowlers not seeking 'rest' despite workload
Mob tries to storm Manipur police office for arms
Mob tries to storm Manipur police office for arms
World Cup: 'Sky is the limit' for rampaging Proteas
World Cup: 'Sky is the limit' for rampaging Proteas
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

It's Cong-BJP battle in MP: UP Cong amid tiff with SP

It's Cong-BJP battle in MP: UP Cong amid tiff with SP

Cong banner calls Rahul '2024 PM', SP doesn't like it

Cong banner calls Rahul '2024 PM', SP doesn't like it

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances