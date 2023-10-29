News
It's Cong-BJP battle in MP, says UP Cong chief amid tussle with SP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 29, 2023 23:38 IST
Amid a tussle with the Samajwadi Party over seat sharing for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai on Sunday said the electoral contest in the central state is between his party and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai offers sweets to a girl during the 'Kanya Puja' in the ongoing Navaratri festival, at party state office, in Lucknow, October 18, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rai also asserted that the Congress will win the upcoming assembly elections in all five states.

 

Talking to reporters here, he said, "I just visited Madhya Pradesh. The SP has no support base there. The Congress will win the elections not only in Madhya Pradesh, but in all the five poll-bound states."

The 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly will go to polls on November 17 and the results will be announced on December 3, along with the outcome of the Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram elections.

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Rai said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre wants to win elections and grab power by misusing agencies, such as the Enforcement Directorate and income-tax department.

He claimed that the BJP-led Centre is scared of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by him has changed the direction of the country's politics.

Rai said a nationwide caste census is the need of the hour as rights should be decided in accordance with numbers.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
