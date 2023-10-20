Rift in INDIA grows as UP Cong chief hits back at Akhilesh

After Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's outburst over Congress not sharing seats in Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai hit back on Friday saying the SP cannot blame his party as it released its list of candidates before the Congress and was benefiting the Bharatiya Janata Party by contesting separately.

IMAGE: UP Congress chief Ajay Rai pays homage to the bust of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, at the party office in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo

Exposing a rift in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), Yadav had on Thursday hinted that the Congress could get the same treatment from his party in Uttar Pradesh after it did not leave any seat for the SP in Madhya Pradesh.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) announced its third list of two candidates on Thursday night. With this, it has announced 33 candidates for the November 17 polls to the 230-member assembly in the BJP-governed state.

The Congress has announced its candidates for 229 seats.

According to insiders from both parties, the Congress had apparently agreed to leave six seats for SP in MP but the seat-sharing arrangement did not materialise.

Raising what he termed as the basic questions under the 'gathbandhan dharma', Rai in a statement said the people of Uttar Pradesh want to know that 'when our party was talking to SP about seats (in MP), why did Samajwadi Party release the list of its candidates before Congress released the list of candidates?'

Yadav reiterated in Shahjahanpur during the day that based on its performance in Madhya Pradesh, Congress had agreed to give six seats but not even the sitting SP MLA was given a ticket.

In the statement, Rai asked, "Akhilesh Yadav is himself saying that he wanted six seats, then what is the point of fielding candidates on 30 seats, who will benefit from it?"

"On one hand Akhilesh Yadav talks about saving the Constitution, fighting for the weaker sections, Dalits and backward classes, and on the other hand, he is contesting elections in MP separately, what is his real compulsion? Tell this to the public. Do not blame the Congress. Who will benefit from fighting separately, everyone knows that BJP will benefit from it," Rai said.

While referring to Yadav terming him a 'chirkut' (worthless), Rai said, "Does the use of abusive language for the UPCC president suit the former chief minister?"

Senior Congress leader Acharya Pramod wrote on X, 'We always address him as honourable president, but he is calling our state president 'chirkut', this is a sheer insult to the party leadership. How long will this alliance continue like this?'

Talking to media persons after addressing a party workers training programme in Shahjahanpur, the SP president said the INDIA alliance should have made it clear in the first place that there would be no tie-up at the state level as in Madhya Pradesh.

On Thursday, Akhilesh Yadav had also said the Congress leadership should not allow its 'small leaders' to comment on his party and alleged that Congress leaders were in cahoots with the BJP.

The INDIA grouping came into being primarily to put up a united front against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a dig at the INDIA bloc after its constituents fielded candidates against each other in assembly polls, saying the opposition grouping is driven by the motto of 'friendship in Delhi and wrestling in states'.

In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh elections, the SP won one seat -- Bijawar in Bundelkhand region -- and finished second on five, securing 1.30 per cent votes in alliance with the tribal Gondwana Gantantra Party.