Day after air strike, 2 Jaish terrorists killed in J-K's Shopian

February 27, 2019 12:19 IST

Two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed on Wednesday in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Meemendar area of Shopian following information about presence of terrorists there, the officials said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire towards the security forces, who retaliated.

The two terrorists were killed in the ensuing gunfight.

The officials said the slain terrorists were affiliated with proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the scene of the encounter, he said, adding further details are awaited.