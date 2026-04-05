Danish national arrested near India-Pakistan border

A Danish national was detained near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan after allegedly entering a restricted area without permission, prompting an investigation into his motives and visa status.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Danish national was detained near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan for allegedly entering a restricted area without permission.

The man, identified as Rene, is being questioned at the Joint Interrogation Centre in Bikaner.

He was found in suspicious circumstances in Khajuwala, a sensitive border area where foreign nationals require prior permission.

Authorities are verifying his passport details and contacting the Danish embassy.

Initial assessment suggests the man may have entered the area due to a lack of awareness about the restrictions.

A 40-year-old Danish national was detained near the India-Pakistan international border in Rajasthan's Bikaner district for allegedly entering a restricted area without permission, police said on Sunday.

The man, identified as Rene, has been sent to the Joint Interrogation Centre in Bikaner for detailed questioning, and his passport details were being verified, they said.

He was found in suspicious circumstances on Hospital Road in Khajuwala area, close to the international border. Locals alerted the police as foreign nationals are rarely seen in the area, officials said.

A police team led by ASI Kishan Singh reached the spot and, considering the sensitivity of the area, informed the Border Security Force (BSF) and other security agencies. The agencies jointly questioned the man. No suspicious items were recovered from his possession, the police said.

During preliminary questioning, the man identified himself as a resident of Denmark and said he had arrived in India around seven months ago on a one-year tourist visa.

Officials said he initially responded in English but later stopped answering questions and reportedly broke down at the police station.

Investigation and Further Steps

Superintendent of Police Mridul Kachawa said the foreign national was detained near the international border as he did not have the required permit to visit the restricted area.

"He has been sent to the Joint Interrogation Centre in Bikaner for detailed questioning. His passport details are being verified and efforts are being made to contact the embassy concerned. Further facts will emerge after interrogation," the officer said.

The police said Khajuwala is a sensitive border area where prior permission is mandatory for foreign nationals. Initial assessment suggests the man may have entered the area due to lack of awareness about restrictions, though all angles are being probed.

Further investigation is underway, the officials added.