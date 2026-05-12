Dalit Youths Beaten For Drinking Water At Wedding

Two Dalit youths were allegedly attacked and subjected to casteist slurs for drinking water at a wedding ceremony in Haldwani, highlighting ongoing issues of caste discrimination in India.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two Dalit youths were allegedly beaten for drinking water at a wedding in Haldwani.

The victims were allegedly targeted with casteist slurs during the altercation.

One of the victims, Shubham, sustained severe injuries and is hospitalised.

Police have detained individuals for questioning and are investigating the incident.

A counter-complaint has been filed, denying the caste-based allegations.

Two Dalit youths were allegedly beaten up and targeted with casteist slurs for drinking water from a pot during a wedding ceremony in Gaulapur area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Deval Malla village on Sunday evening when Shubham, who was operating the DJ system at the event, drank water from a nearby utensil, according to police.

Allegations Of Casteist Abuse And Physical Assault

Umesh Chandra Tamta, the victim's brother, alleged in his complaint at the Kathgodam police station that both the brothers were targeted and hit in the ensuing altercation.

He said a group of people started abusing Shubham with casteist remarks and then physically assaulted him.

The complaint stated that around 10 people attacked Shubham, leaving him with severe injuries. He is currently hospitalised and receiving treatment, police said.

Brother Injured While Intervening

Umesh further alleged that he, too, was beaten and struck on the head with a sharp-edged weapon when he tried to intervene.

A woman was also injured during the altercation, police said.

Police Investigation And Counter-Complaint

Following the incident, local villagers held a demonstration at the police station and demanded the immediate action.

The opposing side has filed a counter-complaint, claiming that the allegations regarding caste-based remarks were false and fabricated.

Kathgodam SHO Vimal Mishra said both parties have submitted complaints and a probe is underway. Eyewitness accounts suggest a fight broke out between the two groups.

"We have detained some people for questioning in connection with the incident. Further action will be taken accordingly," the officer added.